Beloved Children's Book 'Going To Grandma’s Country' Continues to Delight Readers

Simone C. Wilson (Lark) Going to Grandma's Country

NJ, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The beloved children's book, Going To Grandma’s Country , continues to capture the hearts of readers young and old. This nostalgic and endearing tale, written by a poet and author Simone C Wilson, brings to life the magic and excitement of summer visits to her grandparents' farm in Trumansburg, New York.Going To Grandma’s Country vividly recalls the joyful summer memories Simone and her sister created on their grandparents' farm. The book beautifully narrates the anticipation of the trip, from the preparations and the drive filled with games and songs, to the moment of arrival at "Grandma’s Country." It highlights the love, warmth, and family bonds, offering readers a glimpse into the serene and enriching experience of farm life contrasted with city upbringing. The book also emphasizes the appreciation of nature’s beauty and the unique relationship between grandchildren and their grandparents.Simone C Wilson, also known as Simone C Wilson (Larkin), resides in New Jersey. She is a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Encouraged by her friends and family, she began her writing journey by participating in poetry competitions, leading to her recognition as an International Poet of Merit by the International Poet Society. Simone is also a published poet in several anthologies. A retired master teacher with 40 years of service in the East Orange School District, she was honored as "Teacher of the Year."Writing has always been a passion for Simone, with poetry, short stories, and plays among her many creative pursuits. However, her greatest dream was to write children's books, culminating in the creation of Going to Grandma's Country. Recently, she attended the American Library Association’s Annual Conference & Exhibition in San Diego, California, where the book was warmly received. Simone is currently working on another children’s book, Mama's Smile, which addresses the emotional impact of losing a grandparent and the healing process for children.Simone C Wilson is also the author of the Roses Amidst the Thorns series, which includes Roses Amidst The Thorns, Roses Amidst The Thorns: The Parched Garden, and Roses Amidst The Thorns: New Beginnings.Going To Grandma’s Country was inspired by Simone’s cherished memories of summers spent on her grandparents’ farm and is dedicated to her beloved grandmother, Cora Lee Mitchell. The book aims to convey the joy and excitement that children feel when visiting grandparents who live far away and the unique experiences that come from being in a different environment.The central message of Going To Grandma’s Country is the importance of family. It highlights the special memories created when children spend time with their grandparents, emphasizing the warmth and knowledge grandparents impart, which uniquely enriches their grandchildren's lives.For more information about Simone C Wilson and her works, please visit simonecwilsonlark.com

