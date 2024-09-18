Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that an OAG Child Support program designed to support career development for noncustodial parents known as the NCP Choices Program has surpassed the $1 billion mark in child support collections from program participants. This milestone highlights the program's effectiveness in assisting noncustodial parents (“NCP”) with fulfilling their child support obligations through career development and improved job opportunities.

The NCP Choices Program is a collaboration between the Office of the Attorney General’s Child Support Division, the Texas Workforce Commission, and Child Support (IV-D) Courts. Since 2005, the program has benefited thousands of parents and their children across Texas.

The NCP Choices Program has transformed the lives of many Texas families. By helping noncustodial parents secure stable employment, the program ensures that children receive consistent financial support and that parents can achieve long-term economic stability. Through innovative programs such as NCP Choices, the Office of the Attorney General’s Child Support Division works to ensure children receive the financial support they need and deserve.

“I am extremely proud of the success of our NCP Choices Program, which has helped so many Texas parents struggling with employment achieve greater financial stability for their families,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The NCP Choices Program underscores our commitment to ensuring that Texas children receive the support they need.”

For more information about the NCP Choices Program or to confirm eligibility requirements, click here or call (800) 252-8014.