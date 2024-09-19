Swiss luxury brand HEIGS debuts its winter campaign, captured at the UNESCO World Heritage site Aletsch Arena

Heigs Switzerland Heigs Switzerland Heigs Switzerland fall winter 24

Swiss luxury brand HEIGS debuts its winter campaign at the UNESCO-listed Aletsch Arena, blending elegant designs with the stunning backdrop of Alpine glacier.

BERN, SWITZERLAND, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HEIGS –Heidi goes Safari - is a Swiss luxury brand founded in 2021, specializing in meticulously crafted handbags and accessories.Founded by Johanna van der Drift and Daan van Luijn, both hailing from the Netherlands, Heigs blends expertise from their backgrounds in hospitality and fashion. The duo divides their time between Paris, Switzerland, and New York, bringing a global perspective to their luxury brandBorn in the heart of the Swiss Alps, HEIGS embodies the spirit of the alpine environment, where craftsmanship is not just a skill, but a way of life passed down through generations.The brand carefully blends Swiss artisan design and French craftsmanship to achieve a refined, sophisticated collection, which features three timeless yet versatile made-to-order styles: ‘‘En Suisse’’, ‘‘A Zurich’’ and the newly added ‘’Petit Suisse’’.By blending Swiss precision with French savoir-faire, Heigs creates heirloom pieces destined to be cherished for generations. The collection is available in deep burgundy, warm tan, and rich charcoal leathers, offering a timeless palette for the modern luxury connoisseur.A hallmark of the collection is the innovative removable lining. Each bag is designed with a zippered interior that can be easily swapped for various colors and antique fabrics, offering a highly customizable experience.For the Fall '24 campaign, HEIGS embarks on a reintroduction that emphasizes its rich heritage. While the brand's journey began in Switzerland with its signature "Safari" collection, HEIGS is expanding its product range to reflect its love for iconic cities worldwide.The Winter '24 campaign was shot against the stunning Aletsch Glacier, the largest in the Alps and a UNESCO World Heritage site. The glacier’s grandeur emphasizes HEIGS' dedication to timeless craftsmanship and Swiss precision, reinforcing the brand’s growing global presence in the luxury market.Later this year, the brand will debut its first handmade outerwear collection, continuing its focus on creating unique "icon pieces" that blend timeless craftsmanship with modern luxury.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.