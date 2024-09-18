Gordon Brunner’s SUPERIOR PRODUCTS: A Deep Dive into Procter & Gamble’s Legacy of Innovation

Gordon F. Brunner SUPERIOR PRODUCTS: A Winning Strategy Demanding Game-Changing Innovation

OH, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gordon Brunner’s book, SUPERIOR PRODUCTS , continues to captivate readers with its in-depth exploration of the innovation strategy and leadership that have made Procter & Gamble (P&G) a global powerhouse.This seminal work, which offers the first comprehensive coverage of the technical innovation behind P&G’s most iconic brands, remains a valuable resource for business leaders, researchers, and anyone interested in the art of product development.Brunner was an R&D leader with a 40-year career at P&G and a member of the Company’s Board of Directors. In SUPERIOR PRODUCTS, he pulls back the curtain on the systems, culture, and leadership principles that have fueled the company’s success for over 187 years. He is joined by Bill James, his chief of staff and P&G career researcher, as co-author. The book is a testament to the importance of product superiority—a business strategy that P&G has mastered to remain at the forefront of innovation.The book details the development stories of beloved consumer products like Tide, Ariel, Pampers, Bounty, Crest, Pantene, Febreze, and Swiffer. Through these narratives, Brunner illustrates the challenges and triumphs of the skilled inventors and teams who brought these products to life. More than just a historical account, SUPERIOR PRODUCTS provides actionable insights into how businesses can create and sustain a culture of innovation.Brunner’s extensive experience as P&G’s Chief R&D Officer, where he led a global organization of 7,000 researchers across 24 technical centers, informs every page of this book. His leadership was pivotal in the creation of groundbreaking products and in establishing systems that have become benchmarks for the industry. Under his guidance, P&G received the U.S. Medal of Technology in 1995, a milestone achievement for a consumer goods company.Reflecting on his reasons for writing the book, Brunner notes, “Procter & Gamble’s 187-year history is a treasure trove of lessons on the importance of innovation. I felt it was essential to document the stories of the products and the people behind them to ensure that future generations understand the key strategy that has driven P&G’s success.”SUPERIOR PRODUCTS is not only a compelling read for consumers interested in the stories behind the brands they trust but also a critical resource for executives and innovators looking to build a successful and sustainable business. The book’s insights into product development, organizational culture, and leadership provide a roadmap for achieving long-term success in any industry.For those who have not yet explored this essential work, SUPERIOR PRODUCTS is available on Amazon and online retailers. Don’t miss the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge from one of the industry’s most respected leaders.

