Oregon Housing and Community Services’ programs help Bend-Redmond Habitat make dreams come true for 12 households

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) and Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity are celebrating the completion of a dozen new energy-efficient, affordable homes in Bend.

One of the new homeowners at 27th Street Townhomes is Ashley, who can watch her two children grow up knowing they have a stable place to call home in a cul-de-sac that’s close to recreational spaces.

“I never thought I would have the privilege of being a homeowner in beautiful Bend as a single mother,” Ashley said. “Habitat gave me the hand up I needed to be self-sufficient in building a foundation for myself and my kids. We are forever grateful!”

The 27th Street Townhomes development features 12 new three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes that are close to a park and hiking trail. In addition to low average monthly payments, the homes come equipped with solar panels, which helps keep energy costs low.

“With median home prices in Bend at $775,000, this neighborhood provides critical homeownership opportunities for hardworking locals who are otherwise priced out of their own community,” said Carly Colgan, CEO of Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity. “This development would not be possible without significant support from the State of Oregon and Oregon Housing and Community Services.”

That support came in the form of funding from OHCS’ Local Innovation and Fast Track (LIFT) Homeownership program and Homeownership Market Cost Offset Fund, which helps fill in funding gaps of LIFT-supported projects caused by increases in construction costs. In addition, some homeowners received down payment assistance that OHCS awarded to Bend-Redmond Habitat to make it easier for low-income Oregonians to pay for their closing costs and/or down payments.

“Ashley’s story of homeownership is one shared by many others,” said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell. “Homeownership has long been tied to the promise of what we can make possible. Delivering progress on matters that touch the lived experience of everyday people across Oregon remains one of our most important measures of success.”

In addition to 27th Street Townhomes, Bend-Redmond Habitat has seven more homes slated to open later this fall in Redmond. Homeowners have already been selected.

Photos courtesy of Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Ashley and her family stand outside their new energy-efficient home that is walkable to a park and the East Bend Canal Trail



The 27th Street Townhomes in southeast Bend will remain permanently affordable for households under 80% of area median income.