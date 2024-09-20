MC Residential Expands Market Presence with Acquisition of Alta NV Apartments

Photo of Alta NV's pool

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MC Residential, the property management arm of MC Companies, a leading multifamily investment, development, construction, and management company, has announced its entry into the Nevada multifamily market by acquiring the Alta NV property (altaapartmentsnv.com) in Henderson.This strategic move marks a significant milestone for MC Residential as it extends its operations beyond its established markets in Arizona and Texas.“Investing in Alta NV represents a pivotal moment for MC Residential as we broaden our footprint and bring our exceptional living experiences to Nevada and the fast-growing, affluent city of Henderson,” said Charlie Koznick, Chief Investment Officer at MC Companies. “Alta NV provides an affordable luxury living environment in one of the most sought-after residential areas in the Las Vegas Valley.”About Alta NV (soon to be renamed by MC Residential):Alta NV enjoys a strategic location surrounded by numerous retail and entertainment options, including the 1.3 million square foot Galleria Mall and an additional 2.5 million square feet of destination retail. Harry Reid International Airport is less than 10 minutes away and the world-renowned Las Vegas strip is only about a 15-minute drive away.Additionally, Alta NV is just down the road from the region’s most premier housing, including Macdonald Highlands, a master-planned community that boasts home prices of up to $25 million. Numerous diverse employers are also nearby, including Henderson Hospital, Dignity Health-Rose de Lima Hospital, Sunset Station Hotel and Casino, The District at Green Valley, and other Henderson/Green Valley Ranch employers.The community features a range of luxurious apartment options, including studio, one-, and two-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy an array of high-end amenities, including:• Speakeasy• Golf Simulator• Pool and Spa• Fitness Center• Clubhouse• Gourmet KitchensIn addition to all of this, like all MC Residential apartment communities, Alta NV is truly pet-friendly, with no breed restrictions and a dog park.“When we talk about quality and experience at Alta, we mean finishes and amenities, of course. But this also extends—crucially—to our unique brand of customer experience,” said MC Companies COO Brian Kearney. “Going forward, we’ll work to make sure that experiences at Alta NV—and the operations that underpin them—are informed by MC’s brand promises and the expectations that come with them.”About MC Companies:MC Companies is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in multifamily properties and commercial markets. Since 2001, MC Companies has executed on approximately $3.8 billion in multifamily assets. It currently owns and operates 7,400 units across 28 properties in markets in Arizona, Texas, and Nevada. The company operates under a mission of “Sharing the Good Life” with investors, residents, MC Companies employees, and the citizens of the communities in which it builds. Through its Sharing the Good Life Foundation, MC Companies has supported more than 500 charities through employee-requested grants. For more information, visit www.mccompanies.com

