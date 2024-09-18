Scalise on Homeland Security Committee Report on the Biden-Harris Border Crisis

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) issued the following statement on the House Committee on Homeland Security's report on the Biden-Harris Administration's border crisis:

“Today, the Committee on Homeland Security released a report exposing the many ways the Biden-Harris Administration knowingly and intentionally undermined U.S. border security to create the crisis we currently see at the border.

“The Committee’s report revealed even before taking office, the Biden-Harris Administration was warned by experienced border security professionals about the dangers of their plan to open our borders and dismantle our border security. President Biden and ‘Border Czar’ Vice President Harris ran on the platform that they would undo Trump-era border security measures and open our borders, incentivizing migrants to surge the border when they assumed office – which is exactly what happened.

“Thanks to the Biden-Harris open border policies, over 8.2 million illegal immigrants have crossed our southern border, including more than 384 people on the terrorist watchlist. With this massive influx has come deadly fentanyl – which has taken around 200,000 American lives since 2021 – and dangerous gangs like MS-13 and Tren de Aragua. Headlines about illegal aliens committing horrific crimes against innocent citizens like Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin, and too many others, flash across our screens and papers daily, and more than 52,000 illegal immigrants with criminal backgrounds have been arrested. This crisis has touched every American.

“The Committee’s report underlines that the Biden-Harris border crisis was not some inevitable phenomenon – it was directly caused by the actions taken by President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas. House Republicans won’t stop fighting to secure our border and hold the Biden-Harris Administration accountable for the tragic consequences of their disastrous policies.”

Click here to view the Committee on Homeland Security's report.