Vermont Agency of Education Launches “Read Vermont”

Montpelier, Vt.- The Vermont Agency of Education announced the statewide launch of Read Vermont, a comprehensive initiative dedicated to improving student literacy outcomes. Building upon Act 139 of 2024, Read Vermont aims to ensure every child can read by third grade and develops the skills needed for success in school and beyond.

Improving literacy is a top priority for Vermont's educators, legislators, and families. Act 139 marks the state’s most comprehensive literacy legislation to date and represents an exciting opportunity for Vermont students and educators. The legislation focuses on early identification and support for students struggling with reading, strengthens teacher preparation programs, and ensures parents and caregivers are informed of their child's progress.

“Reading is the key building block for student success” said Interim Secretary of Education Zoie Saunders. “Read Vermont is our commitment to supporting educators and caregivers with the tools they need to ensure every Vermont student thrives."

Over the past year, the Agency has worked closely with educators and education leaders to understand the opportunities to strengthen literacy instruction across the state. This collaboration has shaped the Read Vermont initiative. Continued partnership is essential to success as we work to address the most pressing literacy needs across the state.

A Shared Vision

At the heart of Read Vermont is a shared vision: to provide high-quality, evidence-based reading and writing instruction, ensuring that every child in Vermont develops the skills necessary for success in school and life. The Agency is committed to ensuring equitable instruction statewide by developing clear guidance, support, and professional learning opportunities. More about the shared vision can be found in a memorandum to Superintendents released August 15, 2024.

Read Vermont Priorities

Key priorities of the initiative include:

Professional Learning: Launching a range of professional learning opportunities for educators and leaders across all grade levels, beginning in October 2024

Job-Embedded Coaching: Offering intensive, personalized coaching for elementary schools (K-3) in select Supervisory Unions/Districts (SU/SD) based on need

Literacy Learning Network: Establishing a network of leaders and educators to share knowledge and best practices statewide

Guidance Documents and Resources: Issuing comprehensive guidance to help schools implement Act 139 and evidence-based literacy practices

Family and Caregiver Engagement: Creating resources to support educators in engaging families and caregivers in their children's literacy development

The success of this initiative relies on close collaboration with educators, education leaders, and community members across the state. We encourage everyone to get involved, stay informed, and support this vital initiative as we work towards a brighter future for all Vermont students. Learn more at the launch of Read Vermont on Wednesday, September 25, from 9-10 a.m. Register here to attend the launch.

The Vermont Agency of Education is enthusiastic about the positive impact that Read Vermont will have on our students, educators, and communities. Sign up for the Read Vermont listserv to stay informed.

