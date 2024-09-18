David Kitz Unlocks Biblical Secrets in The Elisha Code and the Coming Revival

David Kitz The Elisha Code and the Coming Revival: Rediscovering Jesus' Blueprint for Renewal

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing is thrilled to present The Elisha Code and the Coming Revival : Rediscovering Jesus' Blueprint for Renewal, award-winning author and Bible dramatist David Kitz reveals the hidden biblical patterns that could ignite a spiritual revival in today's world. By examining the ministries of Elijah and Elisha, alongside Jesus and John the Baptist, Kitz offers readers a deeper understanding of the spiritual blueprint that has been overlooked for generations.Drawing from over three decades of ministry experience, Kitz explores whether there is a “hidden code” embedded in scripture, which holds the key to a fresh outpouring of God's spirit in the modern church. The book lays out how first-century believers followed a prophetic pattern seen in the Old Testament, and how this same blueprint can be revived to usher in a powerful end-times awakening.“We are living in a time when spiritual revival is not just possible but expected,” says Kitz. “By understanding the parallels between the ministries of Elijah, Elisha, John the Baptist, and Jesus, we can rediscover our first love and prepare for a new season of miraculous power.”A minister with the Foursquare Gospel Church of Canada for over thirty years, Kitz holds a Master’s degree in Biblical Studies and a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Education. He is the author of several works, including The Soldier Who Killed a King and the Psalms 365 devotional series, which won the Book of the Year Award from The Word Guild.Known for his dramatic presentations of scripture, Kitz has toured extensively across Canada, the United States, and Europe, delivering one-man performances that bring biblical stories to life. He is also the chair of the board of The Word Guild, an organization promoting Christian writing in Canada, and founded its Ottawa chapter.In The Elisha Code, Kitz provides readers with an actionable message of faith, calling on believers to expect a spiritual awakening similar to those seen throughout biblical and church history. By cracking the Elisha Code, Kitz argues, we can tap into a double portion of Christ’s miraculous anointing for today’s church. Working with coauthor, Dr. Ed Hird, he has produced a book that is a practical guide for rekindling personal faith, renewing a passion for Jesus, and preparing to be part of the next great revival.Kitz was inspired to write The Elisha Code after a surprising discovery in Scripture while preparing a Sunday sermon. He noticed striking parallels between the Old Testament prophets Elijah and Elisha and their New Testament counterparts, John the Baptist and Jesus. This revelation led him to explore how these patterns could hold the key to unlocking future revivals.To learn more about David Kitz and his works, visit https://davidkitz.ca

