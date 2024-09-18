434th OSS holds non-combat survival training

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler Mylcraine, 434th Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist, talks about different types of shelters to use in different weather conditions during a non-combat training offered during the September UTA, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, Sept. 8, 2024. When looking for a place to set up a shelter, Mylcraine said to look for terrain that is flat, dry, and 90 degrees to the wind. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexa Culbert)

