Westover Innovation Day Showcases Cutting-Edge Technology and Airmen Creativity

Highlighting the latest in military technology and innovative solutions, Westover held the first ever Innovation Days Sept. 6 - 7.

A full schedule of demonstrations and presentations began on Sept 6 with the setup of virtual reality equipment by Mass Virtual and was followed by scheduled demos. A key highlight of the event was the Innovation Demo, which featured presentations from several organizations, including Mass Virtual's Air Force Specialty Code training using virtual reality headsets, Parcell’s tool kits with censored accountability, and 439th Maintenance Squadron’s acoustic camera.

Kathy Reid, AFWERX Spark division deputy, delivered the keynote address, setting the stage for the Spark Tank Challenge, where six finalist Citizen Airmen pitched their innovative solutions to a panel of judges.

“Selecting a winner of this challenge was incredibly difficult due to the high quality of submissions,” said Colonel Greg Buchanan, 439th Airlift Wing Commander. “I'm proud to see everything our pioneering Airmen of all ranks presented to this panel. It reassures me they are up for the challenges that our Great Power Competition adversaries can throw at us.”

Buchanan praised the high level of origination on display, noting that it shows Patriot Wing Airmen are not only Ready Now, but eager to put ideas into practice. “Innovation truly is the ‘secret sauce’ that is the linchpin of our nation’s defense.”

After a long discussion behind closed doors, the judges chose a fall protection retrieval tool and method, presented by Technical Sgt. Ryan Cassidy, 439th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, as the winner.

Cassidy said the rescue pole and training exercise process will significantly enhance daily maintenance by boosting confidence for those using fall protection gear while working on aircraft. “It was a tremendous honor and a significant achievement for safety among my fellow Airmen,” Cassidy said. “I’m truly humbled by the support for my idea, which I believe can make a meaningful impact."

Throughout Cassidy’s journey of process improvement and innovation, "these events have shown him that failure is part of the process. When setbacks occur, it’s important to persevere and find alternative solutions. There is always support available, and innovation thrives on collaboration among creative, ambitious individuals. In that sense, we are all winners," he said.

The evening concluded with a social networking session that followed the Spark Tank competition.

The second day of the event allowed traditional Reserve Airmen the opportunity to experience the equipment and demonstrations at the Westover Club. A highlight was the VR headsets for AFSC training, which is now fully implemented in Isochronal Inspection process. This equipment identifies pressurization leaks with the aircraft from a distance, replacing the manual process of feeling for leaks by hand.

This new process streamlines maintenance by reducing the amount of time and effort spent to complete the work and ultimately increasing efficiency.

“Events like Innovation Day bring together Citizen Airmen and provides a multitude of benefits,” said Capt. Adewale Olajubelo, 439th Airlift wing innovation officer. “One (of the benefits) was Westover Airmen from different squadrons coming together. I think it fosters camaraderie and boosts morale. I’m glad to see a culture of innovation, inclusivity and a sense of belonging across the base.”

Based on the success of this event, Olajubelo hopes it is held the subsequent years. To replicate the success though, Westover Citizen Airmen need to come together and be willing to put their ideas forward, engage in constructive discussions and collaborate to find mission driven and mission focused solutions, he said.