VERB ENERGY BROADENS NATIONWIDE AVAILABILITY WITH GNC LAUNCH

Verb Energy Wins GNC “Next Big Thing Competition” Leading to In-Store Presence Across the U.S.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VERB Energy, the #1 selling caffeinated energy bar brand in the U.S.*, known for its pocket-sized bars powered by organic green tea, is today announcing its launch in 91 GNC stores nationwide. This expansion marks a significant milestone in VERBEnergy's mission to provide convenient, healthy and sustainable energy to consumers everywhere.VERB, known for its low sugar and vegan ingredients including organic green tea for a caffeinated energy boost, will now be conveniently available at one of the most trusted names in health and wellness retail, GNC. Now at GNC, customers will have access to a variety of VERBCaffeinated Protein Bar flavors, including fan favorites like Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter, and Birthday Cake.Earlier this year, VERBwas announced as one of the six finalists at the GNC 2024 “The Next Big Thing” Competition in partnership with Startup CPG . Among these standout startup CPG brands, VERBwas selected to visit the GNC Headquarters in Pittsburgh, PA to vie for the grand prize: a pilot placement in select GNC stores nationally. VERBEnergy emerged as a winner and will now be rolling out in 91 GNC Stores across the country."We are thrilled to partner with GNC, a leader in the health and wellness retail space, to bring VERB Protein bars to more consumers nationwide," said Kyla Peralta, Chief Commercial Officer at VERB. "Our goal has always been to make healthy energy accessible and convenient, and this partnership allows us to do just that."Each VERBProtein bar contains 190-200 calories and is made with 10g of plant-based protein, 80 mg of green tea caffeine, and simple, wholesome ingredients, ensuring a sustained energy boost without the sugar crash. The bars are also gluten-free, vegan, and contain no artificial sweeteners, making them an ideal choice for health-conscious individuals.“GNC, known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, is the perfect partner for VERBEnergy's retail expansion. We are excited to welcome VERBProtein bars to our stores," said Roberta Townes, Senior Category Merchant at GNC. "Their dedication to clean ingredients and lasting energy aligns perfectly with our mission to support our customers' health and wellness goals."As of September 18th, VERBis available for purchase at 91 GNC locations. To find a GNC store near you that is carrying Verb, please visit https://verbenergy.co/pages/store-locator . For more information about VERB, follow us on social media @verbenergy or visit www.verbenergy.co For press inquiries, contact:Jaclyn AmaroPR, VERB Energyjaclyn.amaro@verbenergy.co####About VERBVerb was founded in 2018 by three college students—Matt, Czarnecki, André Monteiro, and Bennett Byerley —who were tired of spending their time and money buying coffees and granola bars that left them feeling unsatisfied, jittery, and on the way to a sugar crash. They knew there had to be a better way and together set out to develop a more convenient, reliable, and healthy energy solution. After experimenting with hundreds of recipes in dorm kitchens and local bakeries, they created the Verb Bar, a delicious, all-natural, green tea-powered snack bar that packs as much caffeine as an espresso. Since then, the company has sold over 50 million bars; has fueled over 800,000 healthcare workers, teachers, delivery workers, office workers, busy parents & beyond. Verb is now in nearly 5,000 stores nationwide and is the #1 caffeinated bar brand in the U.S.​ For more information on VERB, visit http://www.verbenergy.com and @verbenergy on Instagram & TikTok.*SPINS Total U.S. MULO + Natural + Regional Grocery + eCommerce, L52 weeks ending 8/11/2024

Who Will Be GNC’s Next Big Thing?!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.