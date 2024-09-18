Deputy Minister Alvin Botes on a Working Visit to Europe, 18 to 27 Sept

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, will visit Ireland, Hungary and Russia on a Working Visit from 18 -27 September 2024.

The Deputy Minister will commence his visit in Dublin, Ireland, where he will co-chair the Third South Africa-Ireland Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) with the Irish Minister of State of International Development and Diaspora, Mr Sean Flemming, on 18 September 2024.

It is expected that the JCC will focus on:

strengthening bilateral relations with Ireland

⁠balancing trade by improving market access for South African exports and advancing cooperation between South Africa and Ireland

⁠improving cooperation in the areas of science and innovation, education and skills development, and

⁠exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual concern and articulate South Africa’s position on these issues.

South Africa and Ireland established formal diplomatic relations in 1993. Since then, the political and economic relations between South Africa and Ireland have been robust and encompass a broad spectrum of initiatives, such as trade and investment, education, science and innovation and gender equality.

Ireland’s developmental programmes have greatly assisted many initiatives in South Africa since 1994, and the partnership continues to expand.

South Africa and Ireland share common values and approaches, such as a commitment to multilateralism, the promotion of democracy, human rights, women’s empowerment, the rule of law and building socially cohesive and just societies.

From Dublin, Deputy Minister Botes will proceed to Budapest, Hungary, where he will co-chair South Africa-Hungary Political Consultations with his Hungarian counterpart, Mr Levente Magyar, Minister of State of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, on 23 September 2024.

Deputy Minister Botes will conclude his Working Visit in Kazan, Russia, where he will participate in the 10th BRICS Ministers of Communication Meeting on 26-27 September 2024.