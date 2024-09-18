Minister Pieter Groenewald and Deputy Minister Lindiwe Ntshalintshali join correctional officials in prayer session to mark closing of Corrections Week, 20 Sept
The Minister, Dr Pieter Groenewald and the Deputy Minister, Ms Lindiwe Ntshalintshali will both join scores of correctional officials from all corners of the country, to engage in a prayer session to mark the closing of Corrections Week. The Minister will visit Klerksdorp Correctional Facility and Deputy Minister will visit Witbank Correctional Facility while thousands of other correctional officials will converge from their respective correctional facilities countrywide. The prayer session will take place on Friday, 20 September 2024 between 12h00 and 14h00.
The prayer session will mark the closing of Corrections Week – a week which features a series of activities countrywide, manifested to highlight the Correctional Services commitment towards the rehabilitation and successful reintegration of offenders. Corrections Week activities further aim to re-ignite the commitment of the department towards the promotion of a just, peaceful and safer South Africa while also educating the public, regarding the importance of working together as society, to better effect corrections and contributing towards the seamless reintegration of offenders back into society.
Interested members of the media who wish to join the Minister and Deputy Minister may do so as follows:
Date: Friday, 20 September 2024
Time: 12h00 – 14h00
Minister Groenewald
Venue: Klerksdorp Correctional Facility
Deputy Minister Ntshalintshali
Venue: Witbank Correctional Facility
Media confirmations – Mocheta Monama @ 083 555 2188
For media enquiries, please contact
Ms Euné Oelofsen, Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister of Correctional Services
Cell: 079 492 5234
E-mail eune.oelofsen@dcs.gov.za
