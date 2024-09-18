Submit Release
Minister Nobuhle Nkabane launches NSFAS’ applications season, 20 Sept

The Minister of Higher Education and Training Dr Nobuhle Nkabane will officially launch the National Student Financial Aid Scheme’s (NSFAS’) applications season through a media briefing.

The Minister will be joined by the NSFAS Administrator Mr Freeman Nomvalo and learners who will participate in the live application drive at GCIS.

The NSFAS application system has gone through several changes and enhancements to ensure a seamless application experience for prospective applicants. The briefing seeks to highlight these enhancement as well as unpack the application process and supporting information needed to complete the application process.

Members of the media are invited to attend the NSFAS 2025 Online Applications launch as follows:
Date:   Friday, 20 September 2024
Time:   12h00
Venue: GCIS – Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

On the day (20 September 2024), NSFAS will also host live application activations at identified schools in all 9 Provinces where NSFAS officials will be deployed to help learners and out of school youth apply for NSFAS funding.

Below is the list of provinces and venues for the activations; members of the media are also invited to these Provincial activations.

Province: Northwest  
Area: Ottosdal
Name of the school: Realeka Secondary School

Province: KwaZulu Natal        
Area: Pietermartzberg
Name of the school: Edendale Technical Hight School

Province: Northern Cape       
Area: Vergenoeg
Name of the school: Emang Mmogo Comprehensive School

Province: Gauteng        
Area: Soweto
Name of the school: Thubelihle High School

Province: Mpumalanga        
Area: Komatipoort
Name of the school: Sophungane Secondary School

Province: Eastern Cape       
Area: Queenstown
Name of the school: Ikhala TVET college

Province: Western Cape       
Area: Khayelitsha
Name of the school: Usasazo High School

Province: Fres state        
Area: Bethlehem
Name of the school: Ntsu Secondary School

Province: Limpopo        
Area: Marblehall
Name of the school: Esther Maleka Comprehensive School

Enquiries and RSVP: Ms. Maduvha Maseda on 071 134 6357 or media@nsfas.org.za

