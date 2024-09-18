Minister Nobuhle Nkabane launches NSFAS’ applications season, 20 Sept
The Minister of Higher Education and Training Dr Nobuhle Nkabane will officially launch the National Student Financial Aid Scheme’s (NSFAS’) applications season through a media briefing.
The Minister will be joined by the NSFAS Administrator Mr Freeman Nomvalo and learners who will participate in the live application drive at GCIS.
The NSFAS application system has gone through several changes and enhancements to ensure a seamless application experience for prospective applicants. The briefing seeks to highlight these enhancement as well as unpack the application process and supporting information needed to complete the application process.
Members of the media are invited to attend the NSFAS 2025 Online Applications launch as follows:
Date: Friday, 20 September 2024
Time: 12h00
Venue: GCIS – Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria
On the day (20 September 2024), NSFAS will also host live application activations at identified schools in all 9 Provinces where NSFAS officials will be deployed to help learners and out of school youth apply for NSFAS funding.
Below is the list of provinces and venues for the activations; members of the media are also invited to these Provincial activations.
Province: Northwest
Area: Ottosdal
Name of the school: Realeka Secondary School
Province: KwaZulu Natal
Area: Pietermartzberg
Name of the school: Edendale Technical Hight School
Province: Northern Cape
Area: Vergenoeg
Name of the school: Emang Mmogo Comprehensive School
Province: Gauteng
Area: Soweto
Name of the school: Thubelihle High School
Province: Mpumalanga
Area: Komatipoort
Name of the school: Sophungane Secondary School
Province: Eastern Cape
Area: Queenstown
Name of the school: Ikhala TVET college
Province: Western Cape
Area: Khayelitsha
Name of the school: Usasazo High School
Province: Fres state
Area: Bethlehem
Name of the school: Ntsu Secondary School
Province: Limpopo
Area: Marblehall
Name of the school: Esther Maleka Comprehensive School
Enquiries and RSVP: Ms. Maduvha Maseda on 071 134 6357 or media@nsfas.org.za
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.