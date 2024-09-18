Transformers Welcomes new Senior Business Advisor - Mike Kost

Transformers Institute - Leading training and coaching firm Mike Kost - Senior Business Advisor

Transformers Institute welcomes renowned business coach Mike Kost as Senior Business Advisor to elevate their automotive coaching and mastermind services.

MONUMENT, CO, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transformers Institute is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Kost as Senior Business Advisor, effective August 2024.Mike brings nearly a decade of experience as a Business Development Coach with Elite Worldwide, Inc., where he has successfully guided numerous automotive repair shops to higher profitability and operational excellence. Known for his strategic insights and hands-on coaching approach, Mike has been instrumental in helping businesses implement systems that drive growth and efficiency.Key highlights of Mike's career include:» Expertise in Business Development: As a coach at Elite Worldwide, Inc., Mike has worked closely with shop owners to refine their business strategies, improve team performance, and boost profitability.» Proven Track Record: Mike has helped numerous clients significantly improve their businesses over his tenure, leading to increased revenues and more streamlined operations.» Industry Recognition: Mike is widely respected in the automotive industry for his ability to turn around struggling businesses and his dedication to elevating the industry standard."I am excited to join Transformers Institute and contribute to the success of our clients," says Mike Kost. "My focus will be on helping automotive businesses reach their full potential through proven strategies and innovative approaches.""We are thrilled to welcome Mike to our team," says Greg Bunch, CEO at Transformers Institute. "His deep understanding of the automotive industry and his success as a business coach make him an ideal fit for our organization. We are confident that Mike's expertise will greatly benefit our clients and help us achieve our goals."About Transformers Institute:Transformers Institute is a leading automotive education firm committed to shaping the industry's future through innovation, education, and strategic growth. Focusing on excellence and leadership, Transformers Institute empowers individuals and organizations to thrive in the dynamic automotive landscape. For more information, visit TransformersInstitute.com or call +1 719-374-1715

