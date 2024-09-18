Fleet Fuel Management Services Provider Sokolis Names New Vice President of Operations

Larua Bloom, VP Operations, Sokolis

Sokolis, provider of fleet fuel management services, named transportation industry veteran Laura Bloom as vice president of operations.

We’re thrilled to have Laura join the Sokolis team. Her remarkable track record in running operations will be a huge asset as we push forward with new ideas to make fuel management more efficient.” — Glen Sokolis, founder and CEO

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sokolis , a leading provider of fleet fuel management services, has named industry veteran Laura Bloom as vice president of operations, bringing a wealth of experience in operational excellence to the team.“We looked across the country to find a strong leader who excels at operational strategy and execution,” said Glen Sokolis, founder and CEO. “We’re thrilled to have Laura join the Sokolis team. Her remarkable track record in running operations will be a huge asset as we keep pushing forward with new ideas to make fuel management more efficient.”Bloom brings more than 25 years of experience in the automotive industry, having excelled in scaling operations at Merchants Fleet Management, Mercedes-Benz of Boston and Lexus of Manchester. She has been instrumental in aligning operational strategies with rapid growth, leveraging technology to drive efficiency and building high-performing teams. Bloom’s expertise lies in process improvement, data analytics, innovation and enhancing client experiences, ensuring seamless adaptation to evolving industry demands.“Laura’s deep experience in the auto industry fits right in with our goal to offer top-notch fleet fuel management services and operational performance,” Sokolis added. “Her ability to think strategically and execute initiatives will be key as we expand and keep leading the way in fuel management.”“I’m honored and excited to take on the role of vice president of operations,” Bloom said. “What attracted me to Sokolis is its commitment to helping customers manage fleet fueling costs and logistics. I look forward to continuing and innovating the company’s mission to drive down fuel costs and simplifying the process for fleet professionals.”About SokolisFounded in 2003, fuel management services provider Sokolis partners with fleet professionals to analyze existing fuel programs, identify opportunities to drive down costs and implement a comprehensive Fuel Management 360 strategy based on the insights uncovered through its proprietary analytics model. Sokolis oversees fleet fuel card programs, wholesale price monitoring, vendor negotiations, audit/validation processes and other fuel management tasks, enabling clients to focus time and resources on their core business functions. Sokolis serves markets including commercial trucking, food and beverage, private fleets, service businesses, construction, utilities and waste management. For more information call 267-482-6159 or visit sokolis.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.