New student spaces coming quicker to B.C. communities

CANADA, September 18 - Ten communities will soon have more student spaces as part of the government’s actions to expand schools quicker.

Through a $133.5-million investment, the Ministry of Education and Child Care is adding 89 new classrooms, which is the equivalent of 2,185 new seats, to 10 school districts. Communities receiving the new additions include West Kelowna, Langley, Surrey, Delta, Richmond, Burnaby, Maple Ridge, Fort St. John, Nanaimo and Terrace.

The use of prefabricated construction means students will soon be learning in modern classrooms that look just like regular schools. With sustainable and energy-efficient designs, the additions also align with the Province’s CleanBC targets and meets B.C.’s enhanced energy requirements. The new classrooms are expected to be ready as early as next school year.

Schools receiving new additions:

Webber Elementary in the Central Okanagan School District will get an eight-classroom prefabricated addition, adding 190 new student seats to the school.

Lynn Fripps Elementary in the Langley School District will get a six-classroom prefabricated addition, adding 150 new student seats to the school.

George Greenaway Elementary in the Surrey School District will get a 14-classroom prefabricated addition, adding 335 new student seats to the school.

Ladner Elementary in the Delta School District will get a six-classroom prefabricated addition, adding 150 new student seats to the school.

FA Tomsett Elementary in the Richmond School District will get a nine-classroom prefabricated addition, adding 225 new student seats to the school.

Alpha Secondary in the Burnaby School District will get a 12-classroom prefabricated addition, adding 300 new student seats to the school.

Nelson Elementary in the Burnaby School District will get a four-classroom prefabricated addition, adding 100 new student seats to the school.

Golden Ears Elementary in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District will get an eight-classroom prefabricated addition, adding 195 new student seats to the school.

Blue Mountain Elementary in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District will get a five-classroom prefabricated addition, adding 120 new student seats to the school.

Dr. Kearney Middle School in the Peace River North School District will get an eight-classroom prefabricated addition, adding 200 new student seats to the school.

Chase River Elementary in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District will get a five-classroom prefabricated addition, adding 125 new student seats to the school.

Suwilaawks Community School in the Coast Mountain School District will get a four-classroom prefabricated addition, adding 95 new student seats to the school.

Since September 2017, the B.C. government has approved almost $6 billion for new and improved schools, and land purchases for schools in the province. This has resulted in more than 42,000 new student spaces and more than 38,000 seismically safe seats at B.C. schools.