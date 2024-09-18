B.C. improving community resilience through climate adaptation
CANADA, September 18 - The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund is administered through the Union of BC Municipalities, and funds projects that support local governments and First Nations to better prepare for disasters and reduce risks from hazards in a changing climate.
Local governments and First Nations throughout British Columbia will receive a total of approximately $56 million from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund as follows.
Funding is divided into three categories:
- Category 1 (C1): Foundational activities (risk mapping, risk assessments, planning)
- Category 2 (C2): Non-structural activities (land use planning, community education, purchase of eligible equipment)
- Category 3 (C3): Small-scale structural activities
100 Mile House – C1: Bridge Creek drought assessment
Amount: $97,289
Abbotsford – C1: Sumas River watershed technical assessment study
Amount: $149,977
Alert Bay – C1: Cormorant Island disaster risk reduction study
Regional partner: Namgis First Nation
Amount: $89,002
Barriere – C1: Flood mitigation plan
Amount: $150,000
Bowen island – C1: Watershed and hydraulic capacity analysis for community culverts
Amount: $111,200
Capital Regional District – C1: Climate adaptation risk assessment; C2: Community drought level awareness signage
Amount: $200,000
Chilliwack – C1: Creek drainage pump station upgrade preliminary design
Amount: $150,000
Cowichan Tribes – C2: Mobile flood protection equipment to protect infrastructure, cultural sites and residential buildings.
Amount: $150,000
Duncan – C1: Cowichan River rotary park dike upgrade and erosion mitigation design; C3: Cowichan River in-stream works
Amount: $436,000
East Kootenay Regional District – C1: Hazards, risks and vulnerability analysis
Regional partners; ?akisqnuk First Nation, ?aq'am, Canal Flats, Cranbrook, Elkford, Invermere, Kimberley, Radium Hot Springs, Shuswap Band, Sparwood, Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi ‘it
Amount: $1.1 million
Fernie – C1: Community hazard risk analysis
Amount: $85,000
Fruitvale – C1: Beaver Creek flood management plan
Amount: $150,000
Gibsons – C1: Predictive model for community resilience; C2: Framework for risk and policy assessments
Amount: $300,000
Golden – C2: Community misting and water bottle refill stations
Amount: $21,500
Grand Forks – C3: Kettle River industrial dike mitigation program
Amount: $1.6 million
Harrison Hot Springs – C3: Harrison Lake waterfront flood protection dike upgrade
Amount: $5 million
Invermere – C3: Paddy Ryan lake middle dam spillway upgrades
Amount: $2.4 million
Kitimat-Stikine Regional District – C3: Zimagotitz River bank armoring and New Remo Dike extension and remediation
Amount: $2.4 million
Lake Country – C3: Beaver Lake intake tower replacement
Amount: $4.5 million
Langford – C2: Extreme heat emergency misters
Amount: $48,000
Langley Township – C3: Salmon River Dyke improvements
Amount: $5.0 million
Lil’wat Nation (Mount Currie) – C2: Hydrometeorological station on Birkenhead River
Amount: $149,969
Logan Lake – C1: Floodplain mapping
Amount: $150,000
Lumby – C1: Shuswap Avenue Bridge improvements; C3: Bessette Creek bank protection
Amount: $1.9 million
Malahat Nation – C3: Shoreline Erosion mitigation
Amount: $ 2.2 million
McBride – C1: Alternate water source feasibility study
Amount: $146,302
Merritt – C1: Preliminary planning and design for Kengard Well upgrades
Amount: $150,000
Nakusp – C1: Risk assessment and mapping
Amount: $150,000
Nazko First Nation: C1: Community cooling centre design and building
Amount: $142,513
North Okanagan Regional District – C2: Weather stations to monitor regional drought and wildfire conditions
Amount: $68,638
North Vancouver District -C3: Whey-ah-Wichen/ Cates Park shoreline restoration
Amount: $4.8 million
Oak Bay – C1: McNeill Bay coastal erosion mitigation project
Amount: $150,000
Oliver – C1: Infrastructure improvements along Wolfcub Creek
Amount: $150,000
Peachland – C2: Peachland Lake Dam and Glen Lake Dam risk analysis
Amount: $150,000
Penticton – C2: Public cooling infrastructure; C3: Downtown Penticton drinking/cooling station
Amount: $172,785
Pitt Meadows: C2: Water Monitoring for drainage and irrigation study
Amount: $93,000
Port Edward – C1: Risk assessment and risk mapping
Amount: $150,000
Qualicum Beach – C1: Little Qualicum River riverbank stabilization assessment
Amount: $125,000
Quesnel – C1: Dragon Lake Dam planning
Amount: $84,500
Saanich – C3: Green Infrastructure and climate resiliency demonstration project, Tillicum Elementary School
Amount: $396,865
Salmon Arm: C1: Climate hazard risk vulnerability assessment and resilience plan
Amount: $150,000
Seabird Island Band – C1: Community adaptive heat mapping: enhancing climate resiliency
Amount: $150,000
Sema:th First Nation (Sumas) – C1: Sema:th Lake flood risk assessment
Amount: $149,897
shíshálh Nation (Sechelt) – C3: Sunshine Coast water security project
Regional partners: Gibsons, Sechelt, Sunshine Coast Regional District
Amount: $5 million
shíshálh Nation (Sechelt) – C1 and C2: Pre-construction – Lower Crown Reservoir Early Works
Regional partners: Gibsons, Sechelt, Sunshine Coast Regional District (October 2023 intake)
Amount: $1.17 million
Silverton – C1: Silverton Creek bank and dike improvements
Amount: $92,500
Snuneymuxw First Nation – C1: Flood risk assessment and mapping
Amount: $ 150,000
Squamish Nation – C1: Cheakamus River hazard and flood risk mapping
Amount: $150,000
Squamish - Lillooet Regional District – C2: Monitoring Mt. Meager for volcanic activity
Amount: $149,500
Stewart – C1: Bear River dike planning and approvals
Amount: $150,000
Strathcona Regional District – C1: Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations Aerial Imaging; administration and wages to assist First Nations’ projects; Homalco Willow Creek Restoration consultant; Walters Island breakwater condition assessment and aerial imaging. C2: Community disaster awareness education assistant; Cortes Island firefighting tanks public education art; C3: Cortes Island school wetland restoration
Regional partners: Campbell River, Gold River, Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/ Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations, Tahsis, Xwemalhkwu (Homalco)
Amount: $810,486
Stz’uminus First Nation (Chemainus) – C2: Portable air conditioners for on-reserve homes and community buildings
Amount: $149,600
Sun Peaks – C1: Hazard and risk assessment of slopes below 7 Mile Road
Amount: $135,300
Surrey – C3: Upper serpentine 60th avenue drainage pump station project
Amount: $5 million
Taylor – C1: Climate change adaptation plan
Amount: $150,000
Tofino – C1: Mackenzie Creek restoration project
Amount: $150,000
Tsal’alh (Seton Lake) – C1: Flood hazard mitigation, site investigation and design
Amount: $150,000
Tsartlip First Nation – C1: ȾIKEL Land restoration design plan, C2: ȾIKEL Policy framework, temporary mitigation, flood monitoring equipment
Regional partners: Tseycum First Nation
Amount: $300,000
Vancouver – C1: Citywide slope risk assessment and mapping; C2: Coastal adaptation and flood management policy
Amount: $300,000
Vanderhoof – C3: Riverbank erosion mitigation project along Nechako River and Stoney Creek
Amount: $53,453
Victoria – C1: Gorge coastal flood adaptation strategy; C3: HVAC installation for community cooling centres
Amount: $817,500
We Wai Kai Nation (Cape Mudge) – C1: Sea level rise, coastal erosion and groundwater management for Quadra Island and We Wai Kai First Nation
Amount: $150,000
Wells – C1: Disaster risk reduction planning; C3: Lowhee Creek water management project
Regional partners: Lhtako Dene Nation
Amount: $5.3 million
West Kelowna – C1: Post-wildfire drainage design for flood mitigation around McDougall Creek
Amount: $150,000
Whistler – C1: Strategic climate risk and resilience assessment for the Resort Municipality of Whistler
Amount: $50,000
Williams Lake – C1: Hazard and vulnerability risk assessment; C3: Fairview Drive emergency booster station
Amount: $1.2 million
