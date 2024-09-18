B.C. improving community resilience through climate adaptation

CANADA, September 18 - The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund is administered through the Union of BC Municipalities, and funds projects that support local governments and First Nations to better prepare for disasters and reduce risks from hazards in a changing climate.

Local governments and First Nations throughout British Columbia will receive a total of approximately $56 million from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund as follows.

Funding is divided into three categories:

Category 1 (C1): Foundational activities (risk mapping, risk assessments, planning)

Category 2 (C2): Non-structural activities (land use planning, community education, purchase of eligible equipment)

Category 3 (C3): Small-scale structural activities

100 Mile House – C1: Bridge Creek drought assessment

Amount: $97,289

Abbotsford – C1: Sumas River watershed technical assessment study

Amount: $149,977

Alert Bay – C1: Cormorant Island disaster risk reduction study

Regional partner: Namgis First Nation

Amount: $89,002

Barriere – C1: Flood mitigation plan

Amount: $150,000

Bowen island – C1: Watershed and hydraulic capacity analysis for community culverts

Amount: $111,200

Capital Regional District – C1: Climate adaptation risk assessment; C2: Community drought level awareness signage

Amount: $200,000

Chilliwack – C1: Creek drainage pump station upgrade preliminary design

Amount: $150,000

Cowichan Tribes – C2: Mobile flood protection equipment to protect infrastructure, cultural sites and residential buildings.

Amount: $150,000

Duncan – C1: Cowichan River rotary park dike upgrade and erosion mitigation design; C3: Cowichan River in-stream works

Amount: $436,000

East Kootenay Regional District – C1: Hazards, risks and vulnerability analysis

Regional partners; ?akisqnuk First Nation, ?aq'am, Canal Flats, Cranbrook, Elkford, Invermere, Kimberley, Radium Hot Springs, Shuswap Band, Sparwood, Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi ‘it

Amount: $1.1 million

Fernie – C1: Community hazard risk analysis

Amount: $85,000

Fruitvale – C1: Beaver Creek flood management plan

Amount: $150,000

Gibsons – C1: Predictive model for community resilience; C2: Framework for risk and policy assessments

Amount: $300,000

Golden – C2: Community misting and water bottle refill stations

Amount: $21,500

Grand Forks – C3: Kettle River industrial dike mitigation program

Amount: $1.6 million

Harrison Hot Springs – C3: Harrison Lake waterfront flood protection dike upgrade

Amount: $5 million

Invermere – C3: Paddy Ryan lake middle dam spillway upgrades

Amount: $2.4 million

Kitimat-Stikine Regional District – C3: Zimagotitz River bank armoring and New Remo Dike extension and remediation

Amount: $2.4 million

Lake Country – C3: Beaver Lake intake tower replacement

Amount: $4.5 million

Langford – C2: Extreme heat emergency misters

Amount: $48,000

Langley Township – C3: Salmon River Dyke improvements

Amount: $5.0 million

Lil’wat Nation (Mount Currie) – C2: Hydrometeorological station on Birkenhead River

Amount: $149,969

Logan Lake – C1: Floodplain mapping

Amount: $150,000

Lumby – C1: Shuswap Avenue Bridge improvements; C3: Bessette Creek bank protection

Amount: $1.9 million

Malahat Nation – C3: Shoreline Erosion mitigation

Amount: $ 2.2 million

McBride – C1: Alternate water source feasibility study

Amount: $146,302

Merritt – C1: Preliminary planning and design for Kengard Well upgrades

Amount: $150,000

Nakusp – C1: Risk assessment and mapping

Amount: $150,000

Nazko First Nation: C1: Community cooling centre design and building

Amount: $142,513

North Okanagan Regional District – C2: Weather stations to monitor regional drought and wildfire conditions

Amount: $68,638

North Vancouver District -C3: Whey-ah-Wichen/ Cates Park shoreline restoration

Amount: $4.8 million

Oak Bay – C1: McNeill Bay coastal erosion mitigation project

Amount: $150,000

Oliver – C1: Infrastructure improvements along Wolfcub Creek

Amount: $150,000

Peachland – C2: Peachland Lake Dam and Glen Lake Dam risk analysis

Amount: $150,000

Penticton – C2: Public cooling infrastructure; C3: Downtown Penticton drinking/cooling station

Amount: $172,785

Pitt Meadows: C2: Water Monitoring for drainage and irrigation study

Amount: $93,000

Port Edward – C1: Risk assessment and risk mapping

Amount: $150,000

Qualicum Beach – C1: Little Qualicum River riverbank stabilization assessment

Amount: $125,000

Quesnel – C1: Dragon Lake Dam planning

Amount: $84,500

Saanich – C3: Green Infrastructure and climate resiliency demonstration project, Tillicum Elementary School

Amount: $396,865

Salmon Arm: C1: Climate hazard risk vulnerability assessment and resilience plan

Amount: $150,000

Seabird Island Band – C1: Community adaptive heat mapping: enhancing climate resiliency

Amount: $150,000

Sema:th First Nation (Sumas) – C1: Sema:th Lake flood risk assessment

Amount: $149,897

shíshálh Nation (Sechelt) – C3: Sunshine Coast water security project

Regional partners: Gibsons, Sechelt, Sunshine Coast Regional District

Amount: $5 million

shíshálh Nation (Sechelt) – C1 and C2: Pre-construction – Lower Crown Reservoir Early Works

Regional partners: Gibsons, Sechelt, Sunshine Coast Regional District (October 2023 intake)

Amount: $1.17 million

Silverton – C1: Silverton Creek bank and dike improvements

Amount: $92,500

Snuneymuxw First Nation – C1: Flood risk assessment and mapping

Amount: $ 150,000

Squamish Nation – C1: Cheakamus River hazard and flood risk mapping

Amount: $150,000

Squamish - Lillooet Regional District – C2: Monitoring Mt. Meager for volcanic activity

Amount: $149,500

Stewart – C1: Bear River dike planning and approvals

Amount: $150,000

Strathcona Regional District – C1: Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations Aerial Imaging; administration and wages to assist First Nations’ projects; Homalco Willow Creek Restoration consultant; Walters Island breakwater condition assessment and aerial imaging. C2: Community disaster awareness education assistant; Cortes Island firefighting tanks public education art; C3: Cortes Island school wetland restoration

Regional partners: Campbell River, Gold River, Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/ Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations, Tahsis, Xwemalhkwu (Homalco)

Amount: $810,486

Stz’uminus First Nation (Chemainus) – C2: Portable air conditioners for on-reserve homes and community buildings

Amount: $149,600

Sun Peaks – C1: Hazard and risk assessment of slopes below 7 Mile Road

Amount: $135,300

Surrey – C3: Upper serpentine 60th avenue drainage pump station project

Amount: $5 million

Taylor – C1: Climate change adaptation plan

Amount: $150,000

Tofino – C1: Mackenzie Creek restoration project

Amount: $150,000

Tsal’alh (Seton Lake) – C1: Flood hazard mitigation, site investigation and design

Amount: $150,000

Tsartlip First Nation – C1: ȾIKEL Land restoration design plan, C2: ȾIKEL Policy framework, temporary mitigation, flood monitoring equipment

Regional partners: Tseycum First Nation

Amount: $300,000

Vancouver – C1: Citywide slope risk assessment and mapping; C2: Coastal adaptation and flood management policy

Amount: $300,000

Vanderhoof – C3: Riverbank erosion mitigation project along Nechako River and Stoney Creek

Amount: $53,453

Victoria – C1: Gorge coastal flood adaptation strategy; C3: HVAC installation for community cooling centres

Amount: $817,500

We Wai Kai Nation (Cape Mudge) – C1: Sea level rise, coastal erosion and groundwater management for Quadra Island and We Wai Kai First Nation

Amount: $150,000

Wells – C1: Disaster risk reduction planning; C3: Lowhee Creek water management project

Regional partners: Lhtako Dene Nation

Amount: $5.3 million

West Kelowna – C1: Post-wildfire drainage design for flood mitigation around McDougall Creek

Amount: $150,000

Whistler – C1: Strategic climate risk and resilience assessment for the Resort Municipality of Whistler

Amount: $50,000

Williams Lake – C1: Hazard and vulnerability risk assessment; C3: Fairview Drive emergency booster station

Amount: $1.2 million