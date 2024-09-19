p!ng Unveils First-of-its-Kind Automated Coffee Drive-Thru

p!ng Founders Rob Whitten & Jane Lo

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Startup founders Jane Lo and Rob Whitten announce the official launch of the pilot location of p!ng , a first-of-its-kind fully automated drive-thru concept that is set to transform the industry by integrating cutting edge technology to create a fully autonomous specialty coffee experience. The first location is now open Wednesday-Thursday 7:00am to 2:00pm and Friday-Sunday 9:00am to 3:00pm at 10 Technology Drive in Lowell, MA.Jane Lo and Rob Whitten co-founded p!ng to disrupt the drive-thru industry after being stuck in one too many long lines with Rob’s three daughters. Combining their expertise in customer experience and advanced robotics, the duo created p!ng with the goal of delivering the fastest, most accurate coffee experience possible. “There’s plenty of drink innovation but the industry is ripe for technology to improve customer experiences,” says Rob Whitten, Co-Founder of p!ng.This veteran-, woman-, and minority-owned business is set to revolutionize the way people grab their daily caffeine fix by offering a reliable drive-thru coffee experience with next to no wait times, and no chance of human error. The p!ng concept overhauls the traditional drive-thru through complete automation, creating unparalleled accuracy and convenience.Through proprietary processes, p!ng’s drive-thru experience is a breeze. A user places the order in advance via the p!ng app. When they drive within a few hundred meters of the pod, it automatically begins making their order exactly to their specifications. The system ensures everything is fresh and ready as soon as they pull up to the window. The p!ng pod also uses advanced AI to automatically detect car window heights in the drive-thru and optimize the ordering process.p!ng’s menu is crafted around top coffee shop crowd pleasers including Coffee, Lattes, Teas, Organic Refreshers, Energy Drinks, and more. Drinks come in one size, and start at $2.95 for a basic hot coffee, $3.45 for an iced coffee, and go up to $5.50 for an Iced Mocha. Options for additional syrups, Cold Foam, Whipped Cream or Chocolate Sauce on top are all available at an additional 25-50 cents and can be customized through the app while ordering. p!ng’s gourmet coffee is locally sourced and roasted from the highest quality beans.“Yes, we're solving for a litany of customer pain points in the drive thru like order inaccuracy, long waits, and tipflation, but our mission, and what our customers love about us, is that we're creating 'future' experiences that create a bit of magic in your daily routine, delivered through robotics and AI,” says Jane Lo, Co-Founder of p!ng.Lo and Whitten plan to expand p!ng to additional locations in the region and set up pods across the country within the next few years. They are actively pursuing their initial fundraising round while perfecting the technology with their pilot location in Lowell, MA.To learn more about p!ng, visit pingthru.com and follow along for updates on social media via Instagram and Facebook. Users can download the app from the iTunes app store with an Android app coming soon.For more information or media inquiries, please contact Alessandra Pollina of Quotable Media Co at Alessandra@quotablemediaco.com.###About p!ngFounded by Jane Lo and Robert Whitten, p!ng is a pioneer in the automated drive-thru coffee industry, offering a fast, reliable, and ultra-convenient alternative for your morning coffee. Founded in 2023, this woman-owned, veteran-owned company started in response to long lines, stress, and a desire to disrupt what automation means in a consumer market. With a focus on customer experience, p!ng is dedicated to providing quality drinks with zero wait times, making your daily coffee routine more convenient than ever. For more information visit pingthru.com or find p!ng on Instagram or Facebook.

