Readout of Assistant Attorneys General Kristen Clarke and Carlos Uriarte’s Trip to El Paso, Texas

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and Assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte of the Justice Department’s Office of Legislative Affairs traveled to El Paso, Texas, on Sept. 16 to engage with stakeholders in underserved communities and reaffirm the department’s commitment to protecting the civil rights of all Americans. U.S. Attorney Jamie Esparza for the Western District of Texas joined them for the meetings.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the tragic mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart that claimed the lives of 23 and wounded 22 more. In July 2023, the Justice Department secured 90 consecutive life sentences for the defendant responsible for these hate crime acts. The Assistant Attorneys General and the U.S. Attorney visited a memorial dedicated to those who lost their lives and were injured that day.

In the morning, Assistant Attorney General Clarke and Assistant Attorney General Uriarte participated in a fireside chat with junior and senior students at Burges High School, which is predominantly Latino. The Assistant Attorneys General, along with U.S. Attorney Esparza, discussed their respective career paths and roles at the Justice Department and encouraged the students to pursue public service.

In the afternoon, Assistant Attorney General Clarke and U.S. Attorney Esparza met with local leaders and community stakeholders for a listening session to hear the most pressing civil rights issues residents are facing in El Paso. They highlighted the Justice Department’s efforts to address predatory lending in communities of color; unconstitutional conditions inside juvenile detention facilities; improve language access; and ensure equal educational opportunity.

Following the listening session, Assistant Attorney General Clarke met with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas. She thanked the office’s leadership and staff for their service and commitment to protecting civil rights.

Assistant Attorney General Clarke ended her trip at the El Paso Center for Children, a nonprofit organization founded in 1919 that is dedicated to providing universal care and development services for children and families in the greater El Paso area. The Center received a grant from the Justice Department’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention through their Children Exposed to Violence program. The staff described their work and the challenges they face as they assist hundreds of families impacted by violence, including the mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

Assistant Attorneys General Clarke and Uriarte view the memorial at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

Assistant Attorneys General Clarke and Uriarte and U.S. Attorney Esparza speak at Burges High School.

Assistant Attorneys General Clarke and Uriarte and U.S. Attorney Esparza with students and staff from Burges High School.