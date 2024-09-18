NSF investing $48M to broaden participation in computing

The U.S. National Science Foundation is making awards of $48M to the NSF Broadening Participation in Computing Alliances (NSF BPC Alliances), which seek to increase the participation of underrepresented groups in computer and information science and engineering by addressing the unique challenges they face. Through their extended efforts, the alliances are not only increasing diversity but also building more inclusive, innovative and impactful computing communities nationwide.

The alliances serve as national resources for broadening participation in computing research and education. Each alliance has tackled specific systemic barriers and, collectively, the alliances have made significant strides in diversifying the computing field.

"These awards exemplify our commitment to continuously expand opportunities for underserved groups and break down systemic barriers in computing education and research," said Greg Hager, assistant director for the NSF Computer and Information Science and Engineering Directorate. "By investing in innovative programs that address disparities, we are not just broadening participation — we are building a more inclusive, creative and robust computing workforce that will drive technological leadership for decades to come."

Award recipients and descriptions of their alliance are listed below.

Computing Research Association, Committee on Widening Participation in Computing Research (CRA-WP).

Maintaining the United States' leadership in technical innovation, research and discovery is crucial. One way to achieve this is by tapping into the underrepresented talent in computing research, which can bring new ideas and perspectives to the field. The CRA-WP aims to expand its mentoring programs with three key goals.

First, the initiative will increase awareness and interest in computing research during the first two years of undergraduate computer science programs through new and improved mentorship opportunities. Second, it will help graduate students build connections and gain skills for research careers through virtual minicourses specifically designed for graduate programs. Third, the program will enhance the ability of university departments to support diversity in computing by training faculty and graduate students to become effective mentors.

Morehouse College, NSF BPC Alliance Institute for African-American Mentoring in Computing Sciences (NSF iAAMCS).

Since its inception, NSF iAAMCS has significantly impacted the retention and success of Black doctoral students in computing. The institute plans to enhance its role as a national hub for information, networking and mentorship, aiming to increase the number of African American students in graduate programs, boost degree attainment and foster careers in academia and industry. Key goals include improving graduate enrollment, supporting historically Black colleges and universities faculty and collecting longitudinal data for broader dissemination.

iAAMCS began in 2013 and emphasizes mentoring as a primary strategy for increasing the participation of African Americans in computing. Through new activities engaging a broader set of institutions, the alliance will continue to meet its overarching goal to increase the number of African Americans obtaining graduate degrees in computing.

New Jersey Institute of Technology, NSF BPC Alliance STARS Computing Corps.

The NSF BPC Alliance STARS Computing Corps (NSF STARS) first launched in 2006 and works to address the challenge of increasing the number and representation of Black, Hispanic and women/non-binary students who graduate with computing degrees and who remain in the field of computing after graduation.

Through programs like the NSF STARS Leadership Corps, which engages students and faculty in social justice-oriented service-learning projects, STARS fosters community and builds social capital to increase student persistence in computing degree programs. This project aims to expand the impact of the STARS community, enhance BPC interventions, and provide research opportunities for underrepresented students, ultimately supporting their transition into computing careers and increasing diversity in the computing workforce.

New York City Foundation for Computer Science Education, Computer Science for All (CSforALL) Alliance.

The United States is facing rapid advancements in technology, particularly in areas like cybersecurity, large language models and AI, which demand improvements in computer science (CS) education. To meet this challenge, the CSforALL Alliance proposes an extension of its efforts to create a more inclusive and equitable CS education system, with a focus on supporting students from historically marginalized communities.

This proposal outlines a strategy based on the Strong Field Framework, aiming to build a shared field identity, establish evidence-based standards for broadening participation in computing, create visible and disaggregated data on BPC progress, and foster collaboration among stakeholders. Additionally, CSforALL will work to ensure that BPC initiatives align with equitable practices.

University of Colorado at Boulder, National Center for Women and Information Technology (NCWIT).

This project aims to drive systemic change in computing by increasing the representation of women and other underserved groups in rapidly advancing fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and semiconductor chip design. By expanding its department-focused change leadership initiatives to research labs, NCWIT seeks to diversify computing disciplines and preempt male overrepresentation in emerging research areas.

The project will leverage NCWIT's research-based tools, such as the Technology Inclusion Journey® platform, to support hundreds of labs and departments in promoting diversity. The broader impact includes fostering more inclusive computing education, training faculty to lead diversity efforts and developing a highly qualified, diverse computing workforce that will advance economic growth, health care and national security through diversity-driven innovation.

University of Washington, NSF BPC Alliance AccessComputing.

This project seeks to increase the participation of people with disabilities in computing careers. It focuses on four key objectives: engaging individuals with disabilities in computing, enhancing the capacity of institutions and organizations to include them, integrating accessibility into computing curricula, and fostering systemic change through collaboration. The project addresses disabilities affecting sight, hearing, mobility, learning and mental health while also promoting accessible design practices.

The NSF BPC Alliance AccessComputing was launched in 2006 with the goal to increase the participation of people with disabilities in computing fields. With this extension, AccessComputing will continue its work by partnering with more than 100 academic institutions, professional organizations and companies to promote the success of people with disabilities in computing.

The University of Chicago, NSF BPC Alliance Diversifying Leadership in the Professoriate (NSF LEAP).

This project aims to diversify future leadership in the computing faculty at research universities by building on the successes and lessons learned since its launch in 2021. The research team will focus on two key activities: continuing and refining NSF LEAP's diversity strategies and establishing an affiliates program to share best practices among member institutions.

LEAP was launched in 2021 and consists of 30 unique institutions led by The University of Chicago. LEAP addresses the critical challenge of increasing the diversity of computing faculty at research universities to increase diversity across the field. The 2024 extension continues to refine strategies for increasing diversity in the computing faculty.

The University of Texas at Austin, NSF BPC Alliance Expanding Computing Education Pathways (NSF ECEP).

Since 2006, NSF ECEP has worked to address the state-level systemic barriers that perpetuate the marginalization of students in K-12 computing education. Through this extension, ECEP will continue to strengthen state-level capacity to develop, implement and assess equity-focused, state-led policies, pathways and practices that broaden participation in K-12 computing education.

This project aims to address the root causes of inequities in computer science education by 1) identifying methods and supports that help states broaden participation in computing through equity-driven systemic change; 2) developing common metrics to measure K-12 BPC outcomes; 3) deepening the understanding of how policies and practices can be leveraged to promote equity in diverse state contexts.

The University of Texas at El Paso, NSF INCLUDES and BPC Alliance Computing Alliance of Hispanic-Serving Institutions (NSF CAHSI).

For over 15 years, NSF CAHSI has worked as a collective of more than 70 Hispanic-serving institutions (HSIs), promoting the success of Hispanic and underrepresented students through proven practices. This project seeks to expand research capacity at HSIs and create inclusive, intentional graduate education, particularly for African American, Hispanic and Native American students, with a focus on Hispanics and women.

The primary goals of this project are to increase the number of these students advancing into and completing doctoral degrees in computing and to enhance faculty research capabilities, especially at emerging research institutions.