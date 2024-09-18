FLYHOUSE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH GOLF ICON JUSTIN ROSE

Justin Rose - Global Brand Ambassador for FlyHouse

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlyHouse , the innovative leader in private aviation, proudly announces its latest strategic alliance with golf luminary Justin Rose as a Global Brand Ambassador.This collaboration marks another significant leap in FlyHouse's mission to revolutionize luxury travel, with the distinguished English golfer bringing his extensive experience and international acclaim to this prestigious role. Rose joins the ranks of legendary sports figures at FlyHouse, following in the footsteps of hockey icon Wayne Gretzky, who became FlyHouse's inaugural Global Brand Ambassador earlier this year.Justin Rose, celebrated for his precision on the greens and global influence, embodies the excellence and innovation that FlyHouse champions. Over a career spanning more than two decades, Rose has secured a U.S. Open win, an Olympic gold medal for Great Britain, the coveted FedEx Cup, and the world No. 1 ranking. As a Ryder Cup legend for Europe, his accomplishments are unmatched. His global success and frequent international travel make him the ideal representative for FlyHouse's cutting-edge aviation services."Partnering with FlyHouse is a natural fit," Rose commented. "As a professional athlete constantly crossing continents and time zones, I understand the value of efficient, luxurious travel that makes you feel part of a community, not just a passenger. FlyHouse's commitment to disrupting the aviation industry through innovation and exceptional service truly resonates with me."Jack E. Lambert, Jr., CEO of FlyHouse, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Justin Rose is a perfect match for FlyHouse. His pursuit of excellence on the golf course mirrors our dedication to innovation in private aviation. As a Global Ambassador, Justin brings a unique perspective that will help us elevate the private aviation experience. We're not just flying planes; we're setting a new standard for luxury travel based on creating a community. With Justin on board, we're ready to redefine what's possible in private aviation."James Jones, President of FlyHouse Partners, added: "Bringing Justin on as a Global Ambassador is incredibly exciting for FlyHouse. His international presence and deep understanding of high-level travel align perfectly with our mission. At FlyHouse, we're committed to pushing boundaries, and Justin's insights will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate. This partnership will create exceptional new possibilities for our clients."This collaboration comes as FlyHouse experiences significant momentum. The addition of Justin Rose as a Global Brand Ambassador, alongside Wayne Gretzky, reinforces the company's commitment to excellence and innovation, setting new benchmarks in luxury travel.ABOUT FLYHOUSEFlyHouse is one of the fastest-growing private aircraft management companies in business aviation, with an intense focus on safety, service, and transparency. Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, the company operates a fleet of aircraft including Gulfstream IVs, Vs, 550s, Gulfstream 200s, and Hawker 850XPs. FlyHouse holds an ARG/US Platinum rating, worldwide certifications, and has over 800 aircraft on its platform. FlyHouse prides itself on a company culture that emphasizes a team-based approach to deliver best-in-class customer and aircraft owner service.For more information, please visit www.flyhouse.aero

