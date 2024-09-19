Bob Technologies & Black With No Chaser Celebrate Black Entrepreneurial Empowerment at CBCF's 53rd ALC

Sponsored by Invesco and Invesco QQQ, Bob Technologies and Black With No Chaser celebrated entrepreneurial success

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 10th, 2024, over 100 Black entrepreneurs gathered for the "Money Moves: A Real Talk on Investing & Financial Literacy for Black Entrepreneurs" panel, a significant event celebrating the Congressional Black Caucus's 53rd Annual Legislative Conference. This collaborative effort by Bob Technologies and Black With No Chaser, supported by sponsors Invesco and Invesco QQQ, was designed to empower Black entrepreneurs with essential financial insights and strategies.

The panel was expertly moderated by C.J. Lawrence, the founder and CEO of Black With No Chaser, who guided the discussion with his insightful questions and dynamic engagement. The event kicked off with opening remarks from Gwendolyn Smith, Global Head of Strategic Engagement, MD US Government Affairs at Invesco, setting an inspiring tone for the day. Attendees were then treated to an engaging panel discussion featuring industry experts: Nicholas Graham, a seasoned Vice President of Government Affairs at Invesco; Sorelle Cooper Jones, a successful Co-Founder and CEO of Peel Haus Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery; and Anthony Buchanan, a visionary Founder & CEO of Bob Technologies.

Throughout the session, panelists shared their personal entrepreneurial journeys, offering candid insights into their retirement planning strategies and challenges in raising capital. Their stories resonated deeply with the audience, providing both inspiration and practical advice that can be immediately applied to overcome obstacles in the business world.

"Participating in this event gave us the opportunity to engage in a vital dialogue on financial empowerment for Black entrepreneurs," remarked Gwendolyn Smith, Head of Global Strategic Engagement, MD US Government Affairs, Invesco, in her opening address. "Our goal was to provide attendees with the knowledge and tools essential for achieving lasting financial success." Anthony Buchanan added, "Our panelists' stories were not just about challenges but also about resilience and innovation. This event underscores our commitment to fostering a financially literate and empowered community."

To catch the highlights from the panel, visit Bob Technologies on Facebook or Instagram at @weareletbob, or tune in to the upcoming Black With No Chaser podcast episode. The panel delved into vital discussions on financial literacy, Black entrepreneurship, and investment education, aligning seamlessly with the themes of the CBCF's conference. Join the conversation and connect with us to explore these important topics!

