Dt. Jeremy White

Dr. Jeremy White Introduces Revolutionary Solutions for Sagging Neck, Jawline, and Cheeks Caused by GLP-1 Drug Trends

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARC Plastic Surgery , led by renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Jeremy White , is proud to announce the launch of two new procedures – the ARC Lift and JW Lift – designed to combat the effects of sagging neck, jawline, and cheeks caused by the popular GLP-1 weight loss medications, Ozempic (semaglutide) and Mounjaro (tirzepatide).Dr. White, who has been a leader and innovator in the field of plastic surgery for over a decade, expressed his excitement about these new procedures, stating, "This is the first time in my career that I have been truly impressed by weight loss medications. They work quickly and effectively in a sustainable way, but unfortunately, they can also cause sagging in the neck, jawline, and cheeks. That's where the ARC Lift and JW Lift come in – they are specifically designed to address these concerns and provide patients with a more youthful and rejuvenated appearance."The ARC Lift is a minimally invasive, in office procedure that utilizes advanced techniques, including permanent suspension sutures and radiofrequency energy, to tighten and lift the skin around the neck and jawline. This option is ideal for patients who have experienced sagging due to weight loss medications or natural aging, as well as those who have previously undergone traditional facelift surgery but are not ready for another major procedure. It offers natural-looking, long-lasting results with minimal downtime.For patients with more significant cheek sagging and neck skin laxity, Dr. White recommends his JW Lift, which is a more comprehensive surgical approach. The JW Lift includes a combination of blepharoplasty, a face and neck lift with discreet incisions and state of the art techniques, and fat transfer to the cheeks to restore lost volume. This procedure provides a youthful, tightened appearance while keeping scars well-hidden and results looking natural.Dr. White and his team at ARC Plastic Surgery are committed to providing patients with the latest and most effective treatments to help them look and feel their best. With the introduction of the ARC Lift and JW Lift, they continue to stay at the forefront of the plastic surgery industry and provide patients with innovative solutions to their aesthetic concerns.For more information about the ARC Lift and JW Lift, or to schedule a consultation with Dr. White, please visit the ARC Plastic Surgery website or call (305) 501-2000. Don't let sagging neck, jawline, and cheeks hold you back – let ARC Plastic Surgery help you achieve a more youthful and confident appearance.Visit the website for more information: https://www.arcplasticsurgeons.com

