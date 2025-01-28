Silagen Products Photo

Silagen® Wins "Top Scar and Skin Repair Treatment" and More in the 2025 Aesthetic Everything® Awards

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silagen® , a leading provider of post-procedure care solutions, has been recognized as the "Top Scar and Skin Repair Treatment" in the prestigious Aesthetic Everything® Awards. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence in scar management and post-procedure bruising and swelling has earned them this coveted award.The Aesthetic EverythingAwards are an annual event that recognizes the best in the aesthetic industry, including products, services, and professionals. The winners are chosen through a rigorous voting process by industry professionals, making this award a true testament to Silagen's quality and effectiveness.The SilagenScar Refinement System, a physician-exclusive line of scar prevention and treatment products, played a significant role in securing this award. Silagen is celebrating 10 years of excellence and continues to be the leading scar management brand of plastic surgeons and dermatologists. The comprehensive line features a 100% pure silicone gel, silicone gel + SPF 30 (using only a mineral sunscreen), and a wide variety of silicone sheeting strips and shapes. The newest addition to the system is the Acne Scar + Spot Corrector, the subject of a soon-to-be-published clinical study by Bruce Katz, M.D."It is an honor to be recognized once again in the Aesthetic EverythingAwards," said Lisa Massaad, Global Marketing Director for Silagen. "This award is a testament to our dedication to providing innovative and effective solutions for post-procedure care. Our mission is to accelerate the recovery process and make it easy for doctors and patients to achieve superior aesthetic results. We are grateful for the support of the aesthetic community and hope to offer more recovery products in the future. Our soon-to-be-launched LipoLock dressing will be a game changer in dealing with post-liposuction drainage.In addition, two other Silagenproducts received awards. SilagenArnica-Bromelain Complex has won "Top Medical Supplement/ Nutraceutical,” and the SilagenRapid Recovery Kit, a combination of the ABC Complex and Arnica/Vitamin K Topical Recovery Gel, won the award for “Top Recovery Product.”This is the 8th time that Silagenhas been chosen as the Top Scar and Skin Repair Product by Aesthetic EverythingAwards. Their brand legacy continues to grow as they become the standard of care for post-procedure recovery. Congratulations to Silagenon this well-deserved recognition. To learn more, please visit https://www.silagen.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.