September 18th, 2024

Government of Timor-Leste expresses solidarity with Southeast Asian countries affected by Typhoon Yagi

On behalf of the people of Timor-Leste, the Government expresses its deep solidarity with Southeast Asian countries, namely Myanmar, Vietnam, the Philippines, Laos, Thailand and China, which are facing the devastating consequences of Typhoon Yagi. This extreme phenomenon, which is hitting the region, has caused severe flooding and landslides, resulting in more than 500 deaths, according to official figures. Most of the victims are in Myanmar and Vietnam, with more than 290 deaths recorded. The Philippines, which also suffered severe material and humanitarian damage, is mobilising significant efforts to deal with the destruction. Thailand has recorded ten deaths, Laos has been seriously affected, and China has counted two deaths.

Timor-Leste joins in the suffering of the brotherly peoples of the region and conveys its most sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured and those directly affected by this disaster. The Government stands in solidarity with the emergency and reconstruction efforts already underway in the affected countries, recognising the resilience and strength of their populations at this time of great adversity.

The Government of Timor-Leste also acknowledges the crucial role that relief teams, local authorities, and international organisations are playing on the ground in providing humanitarian assistance and coordinating efforts to mitigate the impacts of the disaster.

The Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Government Spokesperson, Agio Pereira, emphasized that “the countries of Southeast Asia are today facing a tragedy of immense proportions, and the people of Timor-Leste will not remain indifferent to this suffering. Our shared history and ties of regional cooperation mean that the pain of these countries is also ours. We are ready to offer all possible support”. END