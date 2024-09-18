Applaudo becomes the nearshore partner for digital services for U.S. companies

Applaudo Google Cloud partner

SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Applaudo , a leading Central American tech company based in El Salvador, is positioned as the ideal nearshore partner for U.S. companies seeking to accelerate their digital transformation.With its strategic location, specialized teams, and proven business model, Applaudo provides competitive advantages in delivering innovative and disruptive solutions, as it has done for clients such as Walmart, Keller Williams, the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Holiday Inn, and GAF Energy.Applaudo’s established track record of quality and efficiency enables U.S. companies to optimize their operations and achieve strategic objectives through outsourced digital services This presents a significant competitive edge for organizations looking to enhance growth and resource efficiency.“By expanding and strengthening our services and leveraging our strategic location in Central America, we have established ourselves as the ideal nearshore partner for leading companies in highly demanding markets. Aware of the advantages of our offering, we have scaled our capabilities to provide comprehensive and rapid response services, tailored to any configuration. This high level of specialization has made us a one-stop shop for our clients, where they can find customized services, expert advice, protection, and peace of mind, all in one place,” said César Bendeck, CEO of Applaudo.In today’s fast-paced tech landscape, having a partner with the necessary installed capacity, expert teams, certifications, and strategic alliances is essential.Applaudo is committed to being the preferred partner for companies aiming to boost their efficiency with innovative technology in areas such as artificial intelligence, digital experience design and architecture, cloud migration, software development, and cybersecurity. This focus has enabled Applaudo to double its growth year after year.Based in El Salvador, Applaudo has built a team of local and international talent that offers a global perspective and cultural exchange, enriching the processes of learning, adoption, and the development of new technologies for its clients.“To meet the demands and challenges of markets like the U.S., we have taken a strategic approach where human talent is at the core of our operations and decision-making. We believe people should be central to everything we do, and as such, we’ve implemented career development plans to ensure the growth of our teams. This results in better retention and engagement,” added Bendeck.A new horizon for Applaudo’s clientsApplaudo has established partnerships with industry giants such as Google Cloud, Microsoft, AWS, Salesforce, and Oracle, along with industry certifications that enable it to offer services at the highest international standards. These alliances allow Applaudo to tailor its solutions to any configuration or development environment.Through these partnerships, Applaudo has access to cutting-edge tools that foster innovation and enable the execution of top-tier projects.This has helped drive digital transformation in sectors including banking, financial services, fintech, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, sports and entertainment, healthcare, transportation, and government services, contributing to process digitalization and the development of tailored tech solutions.Together with Google Cloud, Applaudo has played a key role in modernizing and optimizing government services, significantly enhancing process digitalization and the development of tech solutions that improve public service efficiency and accessibility for citizens.“As a Google Cloud partner, we’ve worked alongside cybersecurity experts like Google’s Mandiant. This collaboration has allowed us to develop a cybersecurity solutions portfolio, offering services such as penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, perimeter security consulting, cyber defense center services, forensic analysis, and specialized personnel for managing complex situations,” Bendeck concluded.Through its ambitious investment plan, Applaudo continues to implement innovative technologies and certified processes to expand its development capabilities and strengthen its cybersecurity services from its renewed Cyber Defense Center.Applaudo remains at the forefront of the tech industry, adapting to and leading in a rapidly evolving environment. With its nearshore business model, the company is well-positioned to meet market demands and create substantial opportunities for companies seeking to accelerate their digital transformation.

