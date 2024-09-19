Evisions Becomes Alteryx Technology Partner

Evisions, the leader in reporting solutions for higher education, announced today that it has joined the Alteryx partner community as a Technology Partner.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evisions, the leader in reporting solutions for higher education, announced today that it has joined the Alteryx partner community as a Technology Partner. This partnership addresses client requests and evolving market conditions by significantly enhancing the capabilities of Evisions' robust and integrated ad-hoc enterprise reporting tool, Argos.Alteryx helps business users, analysts, and data scientists automate their analytics processes to deliver business-critical insights faster. With an intuitive, drag-and-drop interface, Alteryx makes it easy to connect and clean data from almost any source, join that data together, and perform predictive, statistical, and spatial analytics – within a code-free or code-friendly environment.“As the analytical needs and challenges of higher education institutions continue to evolve, Alteryx is assembling a strong network of partners to meet the growing need,” said Scott Van Valkenburgh, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances. “We are excited to welcome Evisions as an Alteryx Technology Partner to join us in pursuit of our goal to empower higher education institutions to make more informed data-driven decisions across campus and move their analytical capabilities forward.”This partnership combines the time-tested strength of Evisions’ Argos enterprise reporting solution with Alteryx’s comprehensive data preparation, integration, and advanced analytics capabilities. It will empower institutions around the world to supercharge their data management and analytics workflows, enabling users to efficiently blend, prepare, and visualize their data for deeper insights and advanced analytics directly within their reporting processes.“We are thrilled to introduce the combined Alteryx/Evisions capabilities to our customers,” said Brian Rediker, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Evisions. “Through this partnership with Alteryx, we are significantly expanding Argos’ data access and reporting capabilities, and creating a future where customers can leverage these capabilities regardless of the application in which their data resides or whether that data lives on-premise or in the cloud.”To learn more about this partnership, visit www.evisions.com About Evisions:Evisions exclusively helps higher education institutions transform how they manage and leverage data for success. We offer a customer-first approach to unlock the full potential of data across every corner of campus; regardless of where that data resides. Evisions empowers higher education institutions to reduce risk, make informed decisions, increase campus efficiency, and drive student success. As a trusted partner for over 25 years, we understand & adapt to the evolving challenges of the higher education sector and focus on building relationships for long-term success.About Alteryx:Alteryx powers actionable insights with the AI Platform for Enterprise Analytics. With Alteryx, organizations can drive smarter, faster decisions with a secure platform deployable in on-prem, hybrid, and cloud environments. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to automate analytics to improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risks across their organizations.

