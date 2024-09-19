TapClicks Announces New Push Connector for Triton Audio

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, announced today the launch of its latest Push Connector: Triton Audio. This new connector significantly enhances the capabilities of the TapOrders OMS (Order Management System), offering seamless management for audio marketing campaigns.

The Triton Audio Push Connector empowers marketers to integrate and activate their audio campaigns with the Triton Digital platform directly from the TapClicks interface. This integration makes activating and managing audio campaigns easier than ever – and ensures consistent data across all marketing channels for a complete performance overview.

"Campaign activation is a very important final link in the campaign fulfillment process," said Chel Heler, Chief Growth Officer at TapClicks. "The Triton Audio Push Connector not only makes it much easier for our clients to deploy and manage their campaigns using Triton audio, but also gives them a complete view of their marketing performance and helps them to make smarter, faster optimization decisions."

The Triton Audio Push Connector is now available to all TapClicks customers. This latest addition to the TapClicks ecosystem underscores the company's commitment to providing innovative solutions that simplify marketing operations and drive better business outcomes.

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 9000 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information about TapClicks and the new LinkedIn Ads Push Connector, please visit www.tapclicks.com.

