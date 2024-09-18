North West Legislature visits stalled projects in Sannieshof and Delareyville, 18 Sept

The North West’s permanent delegates to the National Council of Provinces have demanded urgent intervention that will have tangible results on stalled infrastructure projects in the province. The delegation commenced with a week-long oversight visit to the province as part of the NCOP flagship Provincial Week programme today.

“It is necessary that urgent and practical interventions are implemented for the benefit of the people, who are mostly poor and vulnerable. While we are concerned that some projects have taken a long time to complete, we accept the assurances you have given today, and we will be back in November to assess if those commitments have been honoured. We want to see positive change here in the province,” said Ms Sylvia Sithole, the Provincial Whip and leader of the delegation.

The delegation raised concerns as highlighted by the Office of the Auditor General of inadequate planning and project management which have a direct impact on the overall implementation of projects. Also concerning was the lack of effective coordination between the province and municipalities which indicated the need for the adoption of the District Development Model to ensure efficiency.

The delegation visited the Mahikeng Airport which is not functioning despite its potential of being a strong economic driver in the area. The delegation noted the plans by the North West Department of Transport, Roads and Community Safety to revitalise the airport, but highlighted that a comprehensive cost benefit analysis must be done to ensure that those plans create the needed economic benefit that is envisioned.

Also, the delegation urged the department to undertake an economic viability analysis as it relates to the plans to utilise the airport for cargo to be transported to neighbouring countries. Furthermore, the delegation engaged local business forums that highlighted the availability of investors willing to reinvent the airport. The delegation urged the department to consider all available options on the table to ensure the most economic option is taken.

Meanwhile, the delegation also visited the Rooigrond Waste Water Treatment Works and raised concerns that the project was initially planned to be completed in 2018 but has not been completed as yet. “It is unacceptable that the over 1000 households that would have benefited on the projects are still waiting to this day. While the delegation notes the plans by Magalies Water Board to complete the project in July 2025, it is concerning that the initial plans were inadequate thereby raising the hopes of the community for quality sanitation services,” Ms Sithole emphasised.

The delegation also raised concerns that the Environmental Impact Assessment as well as the application for servitudes were not done when the project was commissioned and that delayed the projects. “This points to poor planning by departments. Infrastructure projects are complex and effective planning will ensure that they are delivered on time and within budgets,” Ms Sithole said.

Also concerning to the delegation was the number of acting personnel responsible for project implementation. It called for Magalies Water to urgently appoint permanent personnel that will be held accountable in case the projects are not implemented within the stipulated time frames.

The delegation will tomorrow visit the stalled RDP Project in Tshunyane Village, then Sanieshof Waste Water Treatment Plant and will complete its second day programme by assessing the rehabilitation of sections of road P152/1 from N18 at Delareyville.

Details of the visit are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Time: 09:00

Venue: Tshunyane Village

