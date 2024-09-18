THE AIM ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF IT’S NEWEST CLINIC ON OCTOBER 1ST

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AIM Organization, a provider of interventional health services, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest clinic on October 1st. This latest addition to the AIM network is strategically located just east of Atlanta, in a densely populated area with a significant senior demographic. With more than 100 independent primary care practices, key drivers of AIM clinic patient traffic, this location is poised for strong growth.The new clinic is the result of AIM’s proprietary systems which delivers detailed careful planning and market analysis, ensuring that its location maximizes patient access, in-network coverage and affordable care for fixed income seniors. In preparation for the opening, AIM has launched its most ambitious marketingcampaign yet, which is already outperforming all previous efforts. This campaign utilizes a mix of digital marketing, community engagement, and direct outreach to introduce AIM’s services to the local population and local primary care network.Ralph Lombardo, CEO of AIM, commented on the expansion, saying, “We are excited to open our new clinic this October. The enthusiastic response to our marketing efforts to date and the clinic’s strategic location signal the positive impact we are poised to make. When analyzing the senior demographic, insurance coverage, household income and out of pocket expenditures for healthcare service our location could not be more optimal. We fully expect this location to contribute to profitability in the first 60-90 days as we continue to drive to 100 clinics over the next 5 years.”The new clinic will offer a comprehensive range of services, focusing on chronic pain management, obesity treatment, and ambulatory care, all delivered using state-of-the-art medical technology and by highly skilled medical professionals.About AIM:AIM owns and operates a network of profitable clinics, specializing in chronic pain, obesity, and comprehensive ambulatory function. Known for its innovative approach and patient-centered care, AIM is dedicated to improving patient outcomes and quality of life.For more information, please contact:David FannPresidentdavid.fann@theaimorganization.com904.251.4910

