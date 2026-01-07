Expats Want Language Learning They Can Use Today, Not Someday, New Lingoda Research Finds

Lingoda 2025 Expat Search Report

Search behaviour shows learners prioritise real-life language for work, bureaucracy, and daily conversations over textbook grammar as 2026 resolutions take off.

People are not chasing perfect grammar. They’re trying to avoid awkward mistakes, miscommunication, or embarrassing themselves in situations that matter.” — Adrian Evans

BERLIN, GERMANY, January 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As millions of expats around the world set New Year ’s resolutions to finally learn the local language, new research from Lingoda shows a clear pattern in how people approach language learning in the modern world. Learners are prioritising practical, everyday language they can use immediately over traditional grammar-heavy study.Analysis of search trends , learner behaviour, and frequently asked questions for expats in Germany shows that expats are not looking to master German systematically. They want language that helps them navigate real conversations, avoid misunderstandings, and make life in Germany work right now.Everyday language beats textbook explanations:Rather than searching for complex grammar rules, learners overwhelmingly focus on small, context-heavy words that dominate real conversations. Terms like doch, ja, genau, and halt consistently rank among the most searched and discussed topics.“These words don’t show up in traditional textbooks, but they’re everywhere in real German,” says Adrian Evans, VP Brand at Lingoda. “They are key to sounding natural and understanding what people actually mean, especially at work and in everyday situations.”Grammar matters when confidence is on the line:When learners do search for grammar, it’s rarely academic. Instead, grammar questions appear at moments of real-world friction, such as before a job interview, during a workplace email, or while dealing with officials.“People are not chasing perfect grammar," Evans explains. “They’re trying to avoid awkward mistakes, miscommunication, or embarrassing themselves in situations that matter.”Language learning is tied to life logistics:The research also shows that German learning is closely connected to bureaucracy, visas, housing, and employment. Many searches relate to official letters, appointments, and workplace communication, highlighting that for many expats, it is about making life in Germany work, not just learning the language in theory.AI helps, but doesn’t replace structure:While many learners use AI tools such as ChatGPT for quick explanations, Lingoda’s research shows that expats still struggle with what to focus on, how to prioritise, and how to make consistent progress.“AI can be helpful in the moment,” says Evans. “But learners still need structure, proper guidance, and real conversation practice to build confidence and actually use the language.”Lingoda. Language for real life, from day one:Lingoda’s live online classes are designed around how people actually learn and use language, with native-level teachers, an expert-built curriculum, and a focus on speaking from the very first lesson.To support learners in achieving their New Year’s resolutions, this January, Lingoda is offering up to 35% off for the first two months of learning – lowering the barrier for expats who want to start using a new language in daily life.“If your goal for 2026 is learning a new language, start by learning the language you can use right away,” Evans adds. “Everything else can come later.”Link to article: ​​ https://www.lingoda.com/blog/en/expat-german-searches-2025/

