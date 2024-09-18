Perovskia Solar Secures Early Adopter Clients and Seed Funding to Enable a Solar Cell on Every Device

Perovskia Board of Directors

Perovskia Solar AG has secured 10+ IoT industry leaders as clients and $2.4M in funding from a global coalition of angels and early-stage funds.

AUBONNE, VAUD, SWITZERLAND, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perovskia Solar AG, a spin-off from the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa), has secured 10+ Internet-of-Things ( IoT ) industry leaders as clients and $2.4M in funding from a global coalition of angels and early-stage funds. The award-winning startup has launched the first ready-to-adopt perovskite solar cells on the global market for edge devices, bringing together top-end aesthetics with energy harvesting at disruptive costs.“Energy harvesting for IoT devices is a rapidly growing market with multi-billion dollar potential,” said Anand Verma, Founder and CEO. “Our easy-to-adopt designer solar cells eliminate or extend batteries, unlocking the potential to enable solar power on every device.”“Our energy harvesting technology has been crafted at Empa over six years, enabling us to jumpstart Perovskia Solar with a finished product that powers next-generation devices for industrial and consumer adoption,” added Tobias Meyer, Founder and CTO.“Given our progress in the last year, Perovskia Solar offers a robust investment case with a compelling vision, a superlative product, and a capital-efficient path to profitable scale,” said Sandeep Raju, Incubation Lead and Board Member. “Alongside Empa, Venture Kick, and Jonny Suter as our early believers, we warmly welcome Kickfund, D&FG Elements, and our global coalition of angels led by Nils Hagander and Beda Rohner.”“I am excited to join the board of Perovskia Solar to help scale up the business and realise the full potential of the founders’ groundbreaking inventions,” said Nils Hagander, entrepreneur and investor in technology and professional services ventures. “With a market-leading product, Perovskia Solar is well positioned to catalyse the next generation of consumer and industrial IoT devices.”Contact: hello@perovskia.solarWith thanks to: 4YFN, Academy Industry Training (India), Climate Collider, Empa, Hello Tomorrow (Paris), IMD, Innosuisse, Innovaud, MassChallenge, Prix Strategis, SASBI (South Africa), Scope Law (with Glatthard and Balfina), SPEI (Vaud), Sushi Tech (Swissnex), Swiss Federal Office of Energy, Swiss Innovation Challenge, Swiss Produkt Excellence Award, >>venture>>, Venturelab (TOP 100 Swiss Startups, Venture Kick, Venture Leaders), W.A. De Vigier (Top 10), World Materials Forum and other supporters.About Perovskia SolarPerovskia Solar AG, a Swiss cleantech startup, is revolutionizing the energy landscape with highly efficient, custom-designed solar cells for IoT and consumer electronic devices. These cells harness ambient light to power the next generation of self-sustaining devices, drastically reducing reliance on traditional batteries and minimizing waste. Our vision is to integrate a solar cell into every device, enabling our clients to launch breakthrough products with superior end user experiences while tackling global environmental challenges. With robust energy efficiency and performance at disruptive costs, Perovskia Solar offers versatile, scalable technology that enables sustainable energy solutions across various industries. More at www.perovskia.solar.About KickfundKickfund Ventures Fund I SCSp aims to invest in Swiss pre-seed and seed stage technology startups that have won the Venture Kick competition – an established startup competition and accelerator that has been supporting Swiss early-stage companies for over 15 years. It is a closed-end fund domiciled in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. The partnership was initiated and established by a group of people who are strong supporters of the startup and innovation ecosystem in Switzerland. Kickfund AG is a FINMA-licensed portfolio manager acting as investment manager of the fund. More at www.kickfund.ch About D&FG ElementsD&FG Elements is a venture capital firm dedicated to supporting mission-driven founders tackling significant global challenges. With a focused investment strategy across four key verticals – Cleantech, Fintech, Proptech, and AI – the firm invests in companies across Europe and the US. D&FG Elements emphasises strong business fundamentals while providing active, hands-on support to its portfolio companies, positioning itself as a committed partner to founders on their growth journey. D&FG Elements is part of Dobrov & Family Group. More at www.dfgelements.com

Perovskia Solar at CES 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.