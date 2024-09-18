Max streaming service launches on VIDAA Smart TV platform

SUWANEE, GA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIDAA, the leading Smart TV platform today, announced a partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max that will provide their users with seamless access to a rich library of films, series, and documentaries from leading brands like HBO, Warner Bros., Adult Swim, ID and the DC Universe. Starting today, Max will be accessible on VIDAA Smart TVs in the United States, Latin America, and Europe.

Max is the premier streaming destination for HBO Originals such as “House of the Dragon” and “The White Lotus,” Warner Bros. films like “Godzilla x Kong” and “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” as well as beloved classics like “Friends” and highly anticipated upcoming HBO Originals like “The Penguin” (September 19) and “Dune: Prophecy” (November).

With the integration of Max on the VIDAA platform, users can now enjoy this premium content through an intuitive interface designed for easy navigation and a top tier viewing experience. The launch ensures that millions of VIDAA users worldwide will have the ability to explore Max’s diverse entertainment offerings with just a few clicks.

VIDAA is a fast-growing Smart TV operating system, offering users access to a variety of streaming services, live TV, and apps through a single, easy-to-use platform. Designed for seamless integration, VIDAA’s open ecosystem supports both global and local content providers, ensuring that users can easily find and enjoy the content they love. With Max now available on VIDAA, users can expect an enhanced entertainment experience, with access to some of the best content in the world directly on their TVs.

“We are excited to welcome Max to the VIDAA family,” said Guy Edri, CEO of VIDAA. “Our mission is to provide our users with the best possible entertainment options, and adding Max to our platform is a testament to this commitment. With its diverse and high-quality content offerings, Max is a perfect fit for VIDAA, and we are confident that our users will appreciate the expanded viewing possibilities that this partnership brings. The launch of the Max app marks a significant milestone in our journey to enhance the home entertainment experience.”

The VIDAA Smart TV operating system is available on select Hisense TVs and projectors. For more information about Hisense and its range of products, visit www.hisense-usa.com and Hisense Shop for Laser Projectors, and follow @HisenseUSA on Facebook and YouTube and @Hisense_USA on Instagram and X.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.