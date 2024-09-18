Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority receives $500K in OneGeorgia Funds

Atlanta, GA – The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority was awarded $500,000 in OneGeorgia Equity Funds to support major water and sewer improvements to the Citizens Business Park.

Currently, 140 acres in the 333.23-acre park require water-sewer services. The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority plans to extend the water-sewer infrastructure to the remaining parcels.

The estimated total project cost is $1,805,248, with the City of Moultrie committing $684,006 and the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority contributing $621,242.

Providing full utility access to the entire park enhances the community's ability to attract and retain quality industrial businesses.

"In support of the community’s initiative and leadership, this project is emblematic of the fact that OneGeorgia is crucial to industrial development in rural areas, " said Commissioner Christopher Nunn.

The OneGeorgia Equity Fund is a flexible tool for community and economic development, providing financial assistance through grants and loans to eligible projects in rural communities. This initiative aims to build essential infrastructure to support economic development.

OneGeorgia programs are administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. For more information about the OneGeorgia Authority and the Department of Community Affairs, visit dca.ga.gov.