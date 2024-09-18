Solomon Islands and Australia Discuss new Design for future health support

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services’ Senior Executive Management and Australia’s Health Team met last week to discuss the new design of Australia’s support to the Health Sector from 2025-2028.Australia is Solomon Islands’ number one partner in the health sector and their investment in the sector is through bilateral, regional, and global efforts.

Australia’s bilateral support to the sector through the Health Sector Support Program Phase 3, is an AUD116 million investment from 2016-2024, which concludes on 31 December 2024. The program has been going for 8 years, enabling delivery of services at the National and Provincial level, where communities and people have benefitted from these much-needed services. The program underwent a review last year.

To commence the new design process in 2024, an independent design team facilitated consultations in Solomon Islands, engaging more than 150 individuals from the provinces, national level, and additional sectors including people living with disability.

Last week’s meeting was crucial because the Aid Memoir of the design was presented by the design team leader and discussions on the strategic direction of the investment then followed between the Ministry of Health Executive and Australia’s Health Team.

Ministry of Health and Medical Services Permanent Secretary Mrs Pauline McNeil acknowledged Australia’s long-standing support to the Health Sector and expressed pleasure in working with Australia in the design process and looks forward to its completion and towards implementation.

The design process is ongoing and is expected to be completed and signed off in November 2024 and ready for implementation in January 2025.

Australia and Solomon Islands are pleased to work in partnership to support the health sector.

Ends/////