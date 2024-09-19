The Sosai Renewables Nomination as an Earthshot Awardee 2024

A gratitude announcement while announcing the prestige of being nominated as an Earthshot 2024

KADUNA, NIGERIA, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sosai is a pioneering renewable energy company in Nigeria dedicated to positively impacting communities. With their impactful partnerships and customer testimonials, Sosai is at the forefront of societal and environmental change. Since 2010, Sosai has provided reliable renewable energy to women and communities. Their mission continues to be furthered through new collaborations. Their website is www.sosairen.org. Email: sosai@sosairen.org.

The Acumen team's recognition is truly humbling and honoring. We are honored to be nominated by them for the Earthshot Prize because of our dedication and hard work. Our gratitude goes out to Acumen and the Nigerian team specifically. This nomination has only strengthened our commitment to bringing innovative solutions to our world. Earthshot Prize helps to uncover, spotlight, and grow innovative solutions for repairing and regenerating our planet. While Habiba Ali, our CEO, is an Acumen Fellow, many other organizations in Acumen's portfolio could have been selected! We thank Acumen Nigeria team members, especially Oyindamola Adegboye, for ensuring our excellent submission.

Sosai would like to express its gratitude to the people, organizations, and supporters it has received. Thanks to Earthshot for hearing our story, visiting our sites for due diligence, and sharing great feedback upon our not moving forward to the fifteen finalists.

A special mention goes to directly involved organizations, such as the United States Technical Development Agency team like Josh Egba and Director Eno Ebong, who believe in our vision of empowering Nigerian communities with electricity. Women will be empowered economically as they can run renewable energy-powered businesses. A feasibility study across 100 communities funded by the USTDA was crucial to growing our impact.

Several times, Zoe Dean, Alyse Nelson, Dalin Nhean, and the Economic Empowerment Team at Vital Voices Global have helped us learn about business, doing business in the spirit of ensuring women grow, and have supported our growth trajectory. As the African Champions winner of the WeEmpower Award in 2018, this support introduced us to Powerhouses of Support like Amanda Ellis and Marianne Gilchrist. Gratitude.

Team dedication:

"Sosai Business ensures our work positively impacts people's lives," said Safiya Aliyu, GM of Sosai.

Positive customer impact:

The Sosai team has already helped several customers, including Karime, a small business owner in the Baawa Community in Makarfi Local Government of Kaduna state. In the past couple of years, she has been selling cold drinks and vegetables using a solar-powered refrigerator she bought from Sosai, paying on a pay-as-you-go basis. By conveniently repaying Sosai for its investment in her business, she has grown her income by up to 65%.

Dr Maymunah Kadiri of Pinnacle Medical Services Ltd (Also known as Africa's Premier Celebrity Shrink) said, "Our energy costs have drastically decreased thanks to our Solar Powered Solution, and we are happy with the partnership with Sosai that makes repayments easy."

Partnerships:

Our partnership with Independent Energy began in 2017, and now we're developing mini-grid projects together. As a result of the feasibility study, we signed a joint venture to establish mini-grids; so far, we have built two. Over 5000 people will have access to electricity in Plateau state of Nigeria due to SIenergy. Also, we signed an MOU with Okra Solar, led by Afnan Hannan.

Thank you to the Rural Electrification Agency of Nigeria, powered by the World Bank Nigerian Electrification Project Performance-Based Grant, for making these partnerships possible. A special thanks goes to EMG, SESI, and CREEDS as the consortium that implemented the feasibility study.

In conclusion, Sosai's journey has been filled with meaningful partnerships and positive customer impact. From empowering women in Nigerian communities with renewable energy to collaborating with organizations like USTDA, Vital Voices Global, and Independent Energy, Sosai has demonstrated a commitment to making a difference. Sosai remains committed to its vision of building societies through renewable energies as it seeks new partnerships and opportunities for growth.

We welcome organizations interested in deploying renewable energy solutions in Nigeria, organizations interested in investing in renewable energy in Nigeria, and organizations offering innovative financial tools and financing to facilitate our growth and impact.

About Sosai

