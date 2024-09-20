Global Education Leaders Unite to Tackle Global Challenges Through Greening Education

Congressman Jamaal Bowman, Ed.D, will deliver the Greenote Addrerss at the 8th NYC Green School Conference 2024.

Congressman J. Bowman, Ed.D., will deliver the Lead Greenote Address at the 8th NYC Green School Conference in New York.

All global challenges exist in the absence of conscious education, which is the only solution to all global challenges.” — We can only imagine a responsible nation with a conscious education.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world faces pressing environmental and social challenges, education leaders from around the globe are coming together at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to discuss the role of greening education in creating a sustainable future.The 8th NYC Green School Conference 2024, hosted by Green Mentors at the ILR School at Cornell University, will occur September 23-24, 2024.This conference unites educators, policymakers, and experts to explore how greening education can address global challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and social inequality.The conference will feature panel discussions, workshops, and presentations from renowned speakers in education and sustainability. Topics will include incorporating sustainability into the curriculum, promoting eco-friendly practices in schools, and empowering students to become agents of change in their communities.Conference organizer Dr.Virendra Rawat said, "Greening education is crucial in addressing our planet's complex challenges. By integrating sustainability into education, we can equip future generations with the knowledge and skills to create a more sustainable world."Congressman J. Bowman, Ed.D., will deliver the Lead Greenote Address, emphasizing the crucial role of education in advocating for environmental solutions.Bosen Lily Liu, Head of Partnership and Agenda-Setting at UNESCO IESALC, will lead a session on Greening Higher Education, focusing on its impact on the global environmental agenda.Dr. Mohit Gambhir, First Innovation Director for the Government of India, will discuss the role of innovation in driving the future of green education, offering insights from global education leaders.Dr. Daniel A. Wubah, President of Millersville University, will lead the "Greening Universities—Ocean of Opportunities" session. This session will highlight how higher education institutions become centers of sustainability and innovation, preparing future leaders for the green economy.Another significant milestone at the conference will be the adoption of the Pact to Green 50% of Schools Worldwide by 2030, an ambitious initiative to transform half of the world's schools into eco-friendly, sustainable institutions by the end of the decade.A groundbreaking resolution will be adopted, calling for 25% of seats in local, regional, national, and international governance institutions—including the United Nations—to be allocated to education leaders.This transformative step underscores the vital role of educators in shaping governance policies that prioritize sustainability and the well-being of future generations.The 8th NYC Green School Conference 2024 is open to educators, students, and anyone interested in the intersection of education and sustainability. For more information and to register, visit the conference website at www.greenmentos.worldJoin us at the 8th NYC Green School Conference 2024 and join the global effort to create a more sustainable future through greening education. Together, we can positively impact the world and inspire the next generation to do the same.We look forward to welcoming educators to this landmark event and sharing the pivotal developments that will shape the future of sustainable education.Warm regards,Dr. Virendra RawatGreen Mentors

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.