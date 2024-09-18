Vive Crop Protection boasts strong growth in 2024

Efficiency and Product Innovation Fuel Growth Despite Challenging Market

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a year marked by significant industry challenges, Vive Crop Protection has thrived, growing on-ground sales by over 30% year over year. Growth spanned across Vive’s product portfolio demonstrating that its innovative products, strategic go-to-market approach, and key market developments are making a significant impact.

“Vive's ground-breaking nano-tech solutions, designed to meet the specific needs of growers, has set the company apart,” stated Dave Rummel, VP of Sales and Business Development at Vive Crop Protection. “In 2024, we were proud to launch Phobos™ FC fungicide as the most recent result of Vive’s product development engine. The Phobos FC product launch exceeded our highest expectations, selling out and more than doubling our launch year’s expectations. Likewise, Vive’s Averland® FC insecticide/nematicide grew on-ground sales by over 70% as growers discovered the flexibility, efficacy, and efficiency Vive products deliver.”

A testament to Vive’s sustainable sales growth has been further reinforced by Michigan farmers and Vive users, brothers Karl and Mark Wendland: “They’ve definitely improved the sustainability on our farm and helped us have a more successful crop due to the challenges that we are faced with.”

Weathering the market challenges of 2024 has required more than just great products. As Vive scales its operations, the focus on operational efficiency and sales productivity has also paid off.

“Vive’s 2024 success highlights the consistency of our products and the strength of our market strategy,” Rummel said. “As Vive continues to grow, our unwavering commitment to growers to deliver efficient, innovative solutions remains at the core of our success. Yet, the company’s resilience in navigating a challenging market has not just been a testament to the strength of our products or the commitment of our channel partners, it’s also a reflection of the collective genius, adaptive mindset, and the grit our employees bring every day.”

About Vive Crop Protection

At Vive, we create Precision Chemistry™ that simplifies crop production and delivers real results to growers. Powered by Vive's patented Allosperse® Delivery Technology, we optimize conventional and biological crop inputs for improved product performance from the jug to the field. Learn more at vivecrop.com.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

Emily Roden

Marketing and Communications Manager

Vive Crop Protection

919-649-2398

eroden@vivecrop.com

Important: Always read and follow label directions. AVERLAND FC IS A RESTRICTED USE PESTICIDE. Allosperse®, Averland®, Phobos™, and Precision Chemistry™ are trademarks of Vive Crop Protection Inc. ©2024 Vive Crop Protection Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91ce2d6d-bdf2-4043-ae12-b649c5089385

