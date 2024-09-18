Mondelēz International Makes Progress Toward Packaging Goals with Advanced Recycling Technology in Triscuit Packaging*

Advanced recycling technology enables recycled plastic to transform into new cracker packaging*

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International has announced today that it will source plastic linked to advanced recycling technology (also known as chemical or molecular recycling) for the production of packaging across the majority of SKUs for its Triscuit Crackers in the U.S. and Canada. Triscuit is an iconic snacking brand with a history and heritage dating back more than a century. Through this initiative, the Triscuit brand is contributing to the sourcing of recycled plastics via the ISCC mass balance approach, helping to support a more circular pack economy in the U.S. and Canada. This contributes to Mondelēz International’s goal of achieving about 5% recycled plastic content by 2025**. In the past, soft plastic packaging has been considered a single-use material. By adopting this advanced recycling technology, Triscuit fans can snack easier knowing that the brand is playing a role in helping reduce plastic waste.



As part of this effort, up to 50% of the plastic used in the protective bag-in-box liner films can be attributed to plastic sourced from advanced recycling technology through the ISCC PLUS certified mass balance approach. This advancement complements the current outer box used in Triscuit cracker packaging, which is already made from 100% recycled paperboard (35% post-consumer recycled content), promoting a more sustainable packaging structure for Triscuit crackers overall. Through this investment, the Triscuit brand aims to divert over one million pounds of plastic waste from landfills per year.

“We are excited to implement this innovative technology for Triscuit cracker packaging,” said Caitlin Schell, Marketing Director for the Triscuit brand. “The Triscuit brand supports Mondelēz International’s strategic focus of working toward driving change where the world needs it most. By embracing advanced recycling technology for our product, we are not only helping to reduce reliance on fossil materials but also helping to support the company’s longer-term aim for a more circular economy for packaging at large.”

“We believe that sourcing material linked to advanced recycling technologies (mass balance) helps send a signal to the broader industry and can help to drive collection, sortation, and processing of more plastic waste,” said Lou Fenech, Research Fellow, Packaging Sustainability at Mondelēz International. “We strive to continually enhance our packaging with the aim of supporting a more circular economy for packaging. We do this through reducing and evolving packaging, improving systems, and leveraging innovative partnerships.”

The new Triscuit brand packaging is now available in supermarkets in the U.S. and Canada. Mondelēz International has partnered with packaging and plastics industry leaders Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) and LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) on this effort, whose manufacturing sites have been officially certified by ISCC PLUS.

Beyond sourcing ISCC PLUS certified packaging, the Triscuit brand has continued to make progress toward becoming a more sustainable brand. The brand´s ambition is to source the wheat used in its crackers more sustainably, make packaging better for both the people and planet, and give back to the American communities, including the farmers who grow the wheat found in Triscuit brand crackers.

The brand has actively worked to gather on-farm data to improve measurement of environmental metrics like water and greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions while identifying key impact areas for improvement in both precision and conservation agriculture. The Triscuit brand has and will continue to support Joint Monarch Venture to help monarch butterfly conservation. Through this partnership, the brand enables habitat conservations, including restoring and enhancing pollinator habitat within farmlands where wheat sourced for Triscuit crackers is grown.

In addition to these efforts, the Triscuit brand is focused on supporting America’s future farmers. In 2023, the brand donated $100,000 to Michigan State University’s agricultural program.

To learn more about the Triscuit brand and these efforts, visit Triscuit.com and @Triscuit on Instagram.

About Triscuit Crackers

For over 100 years, Triscuit Original Crackers have started with 100% whole grain wheat, oil, and salt. The Triscuit brand is committed to crafting delicious crackers that align with consumer preferences. The entire portfolio of Triscuit Crackers is Non-GMO Project Verified, and the "Non-GMO Project Verified" butterfly logo is clearly labeled on all packaging. Visit triscuit.com for more information.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

About Berry

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), we create innovative packaging solutions that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry-leading talent of over 40,000 global employees across more than 250 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn or X.

About LyondellBasell We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) ― a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

*Attributed to the ISCC certified mass balance approach. For more information please refer to the mass balance section of the ISCC website .

**We aim to regularly and transparently report our progress. You can find additional details on Mondelēz International's ESG goals and reported information within the About This Report section of our 2023 Snacking Made Right ESG Report.

