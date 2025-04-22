Konica Minolta’s MGI JETvarnish 3D Evolution Installed at Corefact Corporation

Embellishment Customization a Game Changer for Luxury Real Estate Customers

Ramsey, NJ, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), today announced Corefact Corporation (Corefact), a leading provider of high-end print and direct mail solutions based in San Leandro, California has expanded its production and embellishment capabilities with the addition of Konica Minolta’s embellishment technology. The Konica Minolta MGI JETvarnish 3D Evolution enables Corefact to help real estate agents and businesses across industries stand out in competitive markets with highly personalized, premium-quality direct mail, brochures, postcards, business cards and notecards – designed to drive stronger engagement and response from target audiences.

Konica Minolta’s JETvarnish technology provides extra value-add printed output by producing eye-catching special effects with variable 2D/3D UV textures and embossed foiling on a wide variety of substrates including paper, plastic and synthetic materials. With patented AIS SmartScanner registration, it provides ease of use and repeatability with toner, inkjet and offset printing to streamline in-house production for digital and traditional print materials. Additionally, its ability to deliver 1:1 personalization and customization results in increased engagement.

Corefact began its search for a high-end digital embellishment solution to produce luxury marketing materials in early 2024. The company’s requirements included short-run customization without the need for traditional dies or plates, high-quality foil application with variable-data printing capabilities, advanced 3D varnish technology to create tactile, standout marketing pieces and seamless integration into the company’s workflow.

After evaluating other digital embellishment solutions, the company selected Konica Minolta’s MGI JETvarnish 3D Evolution, then focused on automating upstream processes to ensure a seamless production flow. This included developing online design templates optimized for print, MGI finishing and overall production efficiency. During the same period, the company executed a strategic marketing launch plan to introduce the JETvarnish 3D Evolution’s capabilities to the real estate industry, setting a new standard in the luxury market.

“At Corefact, it’s important for us to help our customers generate leads, build their brand and engage their customers with high-impact marketing campaigns. The JETvarnish 3D Evolution allows us to produce materials with excellent quality at much shorter turnaround times, and the enhanced customization capabilities we can offer have made it a game-changer for luxury print marketing,” said Chio Saelee, Vice President, Creative Services, Corefact Corporation. “The JETvarnish 3D Evolution was our top choice, offering superior technology with the AIS SmartScanner and outstanding foil and varnish precision with inline hot foiling, even on variable-print runs. The ability to customize every piece with different names, addresses and property details makes Corefact’s offering one of the most advanced in the real estate marketing industry.”

Konica Minolta’s MGI JETvarnish 3D Evolution was also a seamless addition to the company’s current MGI production process. It integrates with Corefact’s direct mail automation platform, allowing real estate professionals to create premium, data-driven campaigns faster than ever before. According to Saelee, lead times for customers have been reduced by more than 30 percent.

“By investing in the JETvarnish 3D Evolution, Corefact has transformed the way real estate professionals and businesses approach luxury marketing. This is cutting-edge technology that allows us to deliver premium, highly customized marketing materials faster and more affordably than ever before,” continued Chio Saelee.

“We’re delighted that Konica Minolta’s MGI JETvarnish technology has transformed Corefact’s luxury marketing materials business and pleased at the success this partner is experiencing,” said Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta. “This embellishment press offers impressive results, even for short runs, and automation that speeds customers’ jobs for faster turnaround, which allows for quicker campaign launches. Compared to traditional foil stamping, it’s much more cost-efficient and also reduces wasted materials. We are extremely proud of this technology that allows us to bring our clients a more sustainable way to produce visually striking materials and improve brand impressions in the marketplace.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta’s 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact,” and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta’s bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Corefact Corporation

Corefact is a full-service marketing services provider for the real estate and mortgage industries. Its flagship farming program is designed to drive consumer online so that agents can interact with and close their best prospects. The company’s mission is to ignite the potential of every real estate professional by providing innovative marketing solutions, cutting-edge technology and unwavering support. Together, Corefact transforms its customers’ goals into achievements that help to drive lasting success.

