Chelsea Milling Company of “JIFFY” brands to be Featured on Trending Today, Airing on A&E

Chelsea Milling Company, the trusted household brand of JIFFY baking mixes, will be featured on the popular television show Trending Today on A&E on 9/21/2024.

This feature has allowed us to connect with a new generation of home cooks while also showcasing our innovation into the foodservice industry while staying true to our core values.” — Howard S. Holmes II, PRESIDENT

CHEALSEA, IL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chelsea Milling Company, the trusted household brand of JIFFY baking mixes, will be featured on the popular television show Trending Today on A&E on September 21st, 2024. Known for its high-quality, versatile baking products, Chelsea Milling Company will showcase its story of innovation, tradition, and the values that have made it a staple in American kitchens for decades.The episode will explore its unique blend of time-tested flavors and modern-day convenience, highlighting its commitment to providing affordable and easy-to-use products for home bakers and food service professionals. The feature on Trending Today will give viewers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the company’s dedication to quality and continued evolution in the competitive baking industry.“We are thrilled to be featured on *Trending Today*, which provides the perfect platform to share in the emotional connection generations of Americans have experienced with such a nostalgic brand,” said a spokesperson from JIFFY. “This feature has allowed us to connect with a new generation of home cooks while also showcasing our innovation in the food service industry while staying true to our core values.”In the upcoming episode, viewers will gain insight into the brand’s history, the family-owned company’s values, and how it has remained a beloved staple in households nationwide. The feature will also highlight their growth in the food service industry with complete baking mixes, supporting various challenges in the commercial and non-commercial food segments.About Chelsea Milling Company:For more than 90 years, Chelsea Milling Company’s JIFFY brand has been a trusted name in American kitchens. The brand offers a wide range of baking mixes that make home cooking and food service simple and delicious. Products are known for their quality, consistency, and affordability, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the pleasure of fresh-baked products. Learn more at www.jiffymix.com and www.jiffyfoodserivce.com About Trending TodayTrending Today is a distinguished program spotlighting the nation's foremost entrepreneurs, innovators, and trendsetters, reshaping and elevating diverse industries. This show provides a dynamic platform for esteemed guests to articulate their inspiring professional journeys, steadfast commitment to brand development, and the motivation they offer to aspiring entrepreneurs pursuing the American dream. Learn more at www.TrendingToday.com

Chelsea Milling Company of “JIFFY” brands to be Featured on Trending Today, Airing on A&E

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.