UN Secretary-General's Panel on Critical Energy Transition Minerals

Critical energy transition minerals such as copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements are essential components in many of today’s rapidly growing clean energy technologies – from wind turbines and solar panels to electric vehicles and battery storage. Demand for critical minerals is set to almost triple by 2030 as the world transitions from fossil fuels to renewable energy in order to reduce global carbon dioxide emissions to net zero by 2050.

“A world powered by renewables is a world hungry for critical minerals. For developing countries, critical minerals are a critical opportunity – to create jobs, diversify economies, and dramatically boost revenues. But only if they are managed properly. The race to net zero cannot trample over the poor. The renewables revolution is happening – but we must guide it towards justice. ” UN Secretary-General António Guterres

A "how-to guide to help generate prosperity and equality alongside clean power," the Panel's report, released on 11 September 2024, outlines seven Guiding Principles and five Actionable Recommendations to embed equity and justice in the race to net-zero emissions. Report Secretary-General's statement Press release

Without proper management, the increasing demand for critical minerals risks perpetuating commodity dependence, exacerbating geopolitical tensions and environmental and social challenges, including impacts on livelihoods, the environment, health, human security and human rights, and can undermine efforts towards the energy transition.

As minerals extraction accelerates to match the needs of the energy transition, it is crucial to ensure that the countries and local communities endowed with these resources are the ones to benefit the most.

The Secretary-General’s Panel on Critical Energy Transition Minerals seeks to build trust between governments, local communities and industry, by addressing issues relating to equity, transparency, investment, sustainability and human rights. It builds on existing standards and initiatives, particularly the Working Group on Transforming the Extractive Industries for Sustainable Development and its flagship initiative, ‘Harnessing Critical Energy Transition Minerals for Sustainable Development,’ to strengthen and consolidate existing efforts.

Co-chaired by Ambassador Nozipho Joyce Mxakato-Diseko of South Africa and Ms. Ditte Juul Jørgensen, Director-General for Energy of the European Commission, the Panel brings together governments, intergovernmental and international organizations, industry and civil society, to develop a set of common and voluntary principles to build trust, guide the transition and accelerate the race to renewables.