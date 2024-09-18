Venture Capital Investment Market Hits New High | Major Giants Sequoia Capital, Benchmark, Kleiner Perkins
Venture Capital Investment Market 2024
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Venture Capital Investment market is expected to grow from 300 Billion USD in 2023 to 700 Billion USD by 2030, with a CAGR of 13% from 2024 to 2030. The market is segmented by Application (Consumer Electronics, Communications, Life Sciences, Energy, Others) by Type (First-Time Venture Funding, Follow-on Venture Funding) by Fund Size (Under 100 M, 100 M to 500 M, 500 M to 1 B, Above 1 B) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Venture Capital Investment is a form of private equity, which is a form of financing platform that offers a funds to small and emerging firms that expected for high growth potential in near future. The venture capital Investment market is expected to mark significant growth over forecasted period owing to increasing consumers spending on consumer electronics firms, telecom companies, media companies, Internet players and technological advancement. There has been significant rise in number of people investing in venture capital with figure stood up to 99.5 Billion in United States alone in 2018, the future for Venture Capital Investment looks promising. The major companies are adding more proven technologies systematically and strategically in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on fastest-growing verticals in the financial institutes and mutual funds investments.
Market Trends:
• Value-Oriented Consumers
• Collaboration and Tie Of Leading Players
Market Drivers:
• Increase Demand Of Financial Investments Boost The Venture Capital Investment Market.
• Rising In Digitalization And Urbanization Fuelled Up The Market.
Market Opportunities:
• The proliferation of IoT, Blockchain, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence Leads to Grow the Venture Capital Investment Market.
• Upsurge Demand of Venture Capital Investment in IT Hardware and Software sector.
Dominating Region:
• North America, Europe
Fastest-Growing Region:
• Asia-Pacific
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Venture Capital Investment market segments by Types: First-Time Venture Funding, Follow-on Venture Funding
Detailed analysis of Venture Capital Investment market segments by Applications: Consumer Electronics, Communications, Life Sciences, Energy, Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Venture Capital Investment Market Research Objectives:
- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To analyze the concerning individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.
- To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Venture Capital Investment Market:
Chapter 01 – Venture Capital Investment Executive Summary
Chapter 02 – Market Overview
Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors
Chapter 04 – Global Venture Capital Investment Market – Pricing Analysis
Chapter 05 – Global Venture Capital Investment Market Background or History
Chapter 06 — Global Venture Capital Investment Market Segmentation (e.g. Type, Application)
Chapter 07 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis Worldwide Venture Capital Investment Market
Chapter 08 – Global Venture Capital Investment Market Structure & worth Analysis
Chapter 09 – Global Venture Capital Investment Market Competitive Analysis & Challenges
Chapter 10 – Assumptions and Acronyms
Chapter 11 – Venture Capital Investment Market Research Methodology
