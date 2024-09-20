APIC Enhances Workplace Mental Health Support with ISO 45003:2021 Consultancy

APIC

APIC Launches ISO 45003:2021 Consultancy to Strengthen Workplace Mental Health"

AUSTRALIA, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melbourne, VIC – September 13, 2024 – Australia Pacific Industry Certification (APIC), a leading provider of ISO certification services, is further strengthening its commitment to workplace wellbeing by offering consultancy for the new ISO 45003:2021 standard on occupational health and psychological safety.As businesses continue to grapple with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, APIC recognizes the growing importance of addressing mental health in the workplace and is stepping up to support organizations in managing psychosocial risks effectively. ISO 45003:2021, the first global standard that provides practical guidance for managing psychological health and safety at work, was developed in response to the increased recognition of mental health challenges in the global workforce. The standard defines psychosocial hazards and provides a framework for organizations to manage these risks within an Occupational Health and Safety Management System (OHSMS), in conjunction with ISO 45001:2018.Armin Honarasa, Manager at Australia Pacific Industry Certification, commented on the initiative:"Mental health has become a critical focus for businesses worldwide. At APIC, we are dedicated to helping organizations build safer, healthier work environments. ISO 45003 provides the necessary tools for businesses to manage psychosocial risks and protect their workers' wellbeing, both physically and mentally. Our consultancy aims to empower businesses to not only comply with regulations but also to foster a supportive and proactive culture around mental health."APIC is working together with Foremind, a Canberra-based platform offering comprehensive psychosocial safety solutions, with the two organizations referring clients to each other in support of their shared goals. Foremind’s platform is designed to help businesses manage their psychosocial safety obligations by offering services like workforce surveys, hazard identification tools, and mental health support programs. APIC’s referral to Foremind underscores its commitment to providing holistic solutions for workplace mental health and compliance.In addition to its consultancy services, APIC works closely with The Open-Arms Ethical Marketing, an agency dedicated to promoting mental health and wellbeing. APIC plans to roll out further training sessions, workshops, and interactive sessions to help businesses develop a stronger understanding of psychosocial hazards and implement effective mental health strategies.Psychosocial hazards are linked to how work is organized, the social aspects of the workplace, and specific work tasks or environments. These hazards can lead to stress, anxiety, burnout, and even physical health problems if not properly managed. Businesses that fail to address these hazards face potential fines, legal consequences, and loss of productivity. APIC’s ISO 45003 consultancy helps organizations assess their psychosocial risks, implement control measures, and monitor ongoing workplace conditions to ensure continuous improvement.About APIC: Australia Pacific Industry Certification (APIC) is an ISO certification provider based in Melbourne, Australia. APIC offers a wide range of ISO certification services, including ISO 9001 (Quality Management Systems), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management Systems), ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems), and now ISO 45003 (Psychosocial Health and Safety). APIC’s team of experts works closely with clients to delivertailored solutions that enhance operational efficiency and foster a safer, more resilient workforce.About Foremind: Foremind is a leading provider of psychosocial safety solutions based in Canberra, Australia. The platform offers comprehensive tools to help businesses manage their psychosocial health and safety obligations, ensuring compliance with standards like ISO 45003. Foremind’s services include workforce surveys, hazard identification tools, incident reporting systems, and integrated Employee Assistance Programs (EAP). By focusing on the mental wellbeing of employees, Foremind helps organisations create safer, healthier work environments that minimise psychosocial risks and foster a culture of proactive mental health management.For more information on APIC’s services or to inquire about their ISO 45003 consultancy,please contact:Australia Pacific Industry CertificationGround floor, 470 St Kilda RoadMelbourne, VIC 3004

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.