Ventrica achieves “Major Contender” position in Everest CXM PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

Everest Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.

Award-winning CX outsourcer Ventrica announces ‘Major Contender” position in Everest Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

This is another huge accolade for Ventrica as we continue to have an impact on the outsourcing and customer experience market” — Iain Banks

SOUTHEND-ON-SEA, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ventrica , an award-winning customer experience outsourcer that designs, builds and implements Emotive CX (Customer Experience) solutions that helps global brands manage their customer interactions, is proud to announce achieving ‘ Major Contender ” position in the distinguished Everest Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK MatrixAssessment 2024 – EMEA (part of the Customer Experience Management Services research program). Everest Group ’s PEAK Matrixis a proprietary framework for the assessment of market impact and vision & capability. PEAK Matrixassessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global top tech and tech services providers, top locations, best-in-class products, and best-in-class solutions.Leading enterprises around the globe trust these comparative assessments because of their unbiased evaluation of factors such as vision, capabilities/functionality, talent availability, market success/impact, and cost. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrixto gauge and calibrate their offerings against their peers.The resulting matrix categorises providers as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. Companies that demonstrate strong upward movement in successive reports are recognised as Star Performers.“Ventrica caters to both the UK&I and EMEA markets, with multiple proprietary solutions, such as Ventrica AI, for advanced contact classification and sentiment tracking,” says David Rickard, Partner, Everest Group. "Ventrica serves a variety of industries such as healthcare, public sector, housing, and logistics, and has developed various partnerships with leading technology providers, enabling superior customer experience. Buyers appreciate Ventrica for its relationship management, ease of doing business, and strong leadership capabilities. This has helped identify Ventrica as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Customer Experience Management (CXM) EMEA – PEAK MatrixAssessment 2024.”Ventrica CEO, Iain Banks commented, “We are absolutely delighted to achieve ‘Major Contender’ positioning in what is our inaugural participation in the Everest PEAK Matrixevaluation. This is another huge accolade for Ventrica as we continue to have an impact on the outsourcing and customer experience market, in a way that evokes positive emotions from our clients and their customers and leads to deeper connections with their brand as we handle the myriad of their customer interactions. I am hugely optimistic that through our vision and the capability of our people and technology, that successive reports will show ever-stronger upward movement in future versions of this matrix.”To download the full report, click here## ENDS ##About VentricaVentrica is an award-winning customer experience outsourcer that designs, builds and implements an array of Emotive CX (Customer Experience) solutions to help global brands manage their customer interactions. We do this in a way that evokes positive emotions from our clients and their customers, leading to deeper connections with their brand, higher customer satisfaction, growth and increased loyalty. We amplify traditional customer experience (CX) strategies that focus primarily on functional aspects like efficiency, convenience, and problem resolution - Ventrica’s Emotive CX approach emphasises the emotional impact of these interactions and provides solutions through our exceptional people, processes and agile technology.About Everest Group

