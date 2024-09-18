Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants CloudLogix, Cloudera, JDA Software, Kinaxis

Cloud Supply Chain Management Market 2024

Global Cloud Supply Chain Management market is expected to grow from 9.5 Billion USD in 2023 to 32 Billion USD by 2030, with a CAGR of 19.2% from 2024 to 2030

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HTF MI recently introduced Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market study with 143+ pages in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2024-2030). The market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), IBM (United States), CloudLogix (United States), Cloudera, Inc. (United States), JDA Software Inc. (United States), Kinaxis (Canada), THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC (Canada), Infor (United States), Manhattan Associates (India), American Software, Inc. (United States), JAGGAER (United States)..Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) 👉 https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-cloud-supply-chain-management-market?utm_source=Ganesh_EINnews&utm_id=Ganesh According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Cloud Supply Chain Management market is expected to grow from 9.5 Billion USD in 2023 to 32 Billion USD by 2030, with a CAGR of 19.2% from 2024 to 2030. The market is segmented by Solution (Transportation management, Procurement and sourcing, Order management, Sales and operation planning, Inventory and warehouse management, Demand planning and forecasting) by Service (Training and consulting, Support and maintenance, Managed services) by Deployment Model (Public cloud, Private cloud, Hybrid cloud) by Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).Definition:Cloud supply chain offers software, platform and infrastructure for efficient management of supply chain activities such as the flow of goods, inventory management and raw material storage. Though, application of cloud in supply chain offers operational as well as financial benefits but limitation involved in implementation at large scale still need to be addressed. Cloud-based supply chain management has shown great success in third-party logistics recently, but widespread adoption requires integration of various services which poses challenges as well as provide a huge opportunity for stakeholders.Market Trends:• Growing Use of Analytical Tools and Data-Driven Decision Making Driven by IoT• Growing Use of Software as a Service Model in Cloud Supply Chain ManagementMarket Drivers:• Growing Need to Reduce Potential Failure to Maximize Profit• Rising Use of Cloud-based supply chain management in the Transportation SectorMarket Opportunities:• Rising Growth in E-commerce With Rapid Digitalization• Growing Demand from Small and Medium EnterprisesDominating Region:• North AmericaFastest-Growing Region:• Asia-PacificHave a query? Cloud-based supply chain management has shown great success in third-party logistics recently, but widespread adoption requires integration of various services which poses challenges as well as provide a huge opportunity for stakeholders.Market Trends:• Growing Use of Analytical Tools and Data-Driven Decision Making Driven by IoT• Growing Use of Software as a Service Model in Cloud Supply Chain ManagementMarket Drivers:• Growing Need to Reduce Potential Failure to Maximize Profit• Rising Use of Cloud-based supply chain management in the Transportation SectorMarket Opportunities:• Rising Growth in E-commerce With Rapid Digitalization• Growing Demand from Small and Medium EnterprisesDominating Region:• North AmericaFastest-Growing Region:• Asia-PacificThe titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:In-depth analysis of Cloud Supply Chain Management market segments by Types:Detailed analysis of Cloud Supply Chain Management market segments by Applications:Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Research Objectives:- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).- To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.- To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market:Chapter 01 – Cloud Supply Chain Management Executive SummaryChapter 02 – Market OverviewChapter 03 – Key Success FactorsChapter 04 – Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market – Pricing AnalysisChapter 05 – Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Background or HistoryChapter 06 — Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Segmentation (e.g. Type, Application)Chapter 07 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis Worldwide Cloud Supply Chain Management MarketChapter 08 – Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Structure & worth AnalysisChapter 09 – Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Competitive Analysis & ChallengesChapter 10 – Assumptions and AcronymsChapter 11 – Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Research MethodologyThanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, Japan, Australia or Southeast Asia.

