MEC Tertuis Simmers provides an update on Hemel-en-Aarde repairs project

Inclement weather conditions over the past two years have severely damaged sections of the MR269, better known as the R320/Hemel-en-Aarde Road between Caledon and Hermanus. This route was closed last year following the severe storms and flooding at the end of September 2023. It was reopened in November 2023 with stop-and-go traffic accommodation in place.

When damage to road infrastructure is severe, there are two phases to the repair project: 1) repairs to the embankment where there have been land slips; and 2) repairs and construction to the road itself. The first phase must be complete before the second phase can begin. Repairs to land slips require a complete rebuild of damaged sections of the embankment to provide the necessary foundation on which the road can be rebuilt. Only once the banks are stable can work on the road begin.

The initial project between Hemel-en-Aarde and Sandbaai is progressing well and is expected to be completed by November 2024. However, flood damage on the lower portion of the road (MR269 km 0.6 – km 1.6) will be addressed under a separate project, which is currently in the design phase, with geotechnical investigations underway. These repairs are budgeted for the 2025/26 financial year, and work is anticipated to begin in early 2025, pending funding approval.

Minister Simmers said, “I am pleased with the progress on repairs to the Hemel-en-Aarde Road, but our repair works in the province are not without challenges. In my latest report to the Standing Committee on Infrastructure, I noted that the cost of repairing damage to the provincial road network since June 2023 is estimated at more than R1.8bn, but my department only received R350 million for these repairs. This budget shortfall has a significant impact on how quickly repairs can be done on all roads.”

The stop-and-go system will remain in place, whether there are construction activities or not, until the full width of the road has been declared safe for two-way traffic. Allowing two-way traffic prematurely could cause the road to fail further, which would mean that the route must be completely closed.

Minister Simmers concluded, “Unfortunately, timelines for repairs on this section of the Hemel-en-Aarde Road can only be determined once budget has been allocated. Similarly, with regards to cost, it is not possible to provide a definite figure at this point. Parts of the project are only likely to go to tender during Quarter 4 of the 2024/25 financial year. Once the budget has been committed, contractors appointed and timelines are known, these will be communicated to the public.”

Media queries:

Mr. Melt Botes

Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers

Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za

021 483 8067 (o)

082 431 0068 (m)

Mr. Jandré Bakker

Head of Communication

Department of Infrastructure

Email: Jandre.Bakker@westerncape.gov.za