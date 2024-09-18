Introducing OTORIO Titan, The Next Evolution in IoT-OT-CPS Security

A Modular Platform Built to Solve the Evolving Demands of Operational and Industrial Cybersecurity

Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTORIO, a leading provider of OT security solutions, proudly introduces the OTORIO Titan platform, a revolutionary platform that redefines operational and industrial cybersecurity.

In a world where cyber threats evolve faster than ever, OTORIO Titan sets a new standard in IT-OT-CPS security with its innovative, modular design that delivers unparalleled protection, efficiency, and adaptability to meet the evolving challenges of today's cyber landscape.

Centralized Security: Accurately map and address exploitable vulnerabilities across your infrastructure.

Integrated Controls: Seamlessly broker IoT, OT, and CPS security controls into existing IT workflows.

Contextual Visibility: Enhance asset security with comprehensive, context-rich visibility.

Cost-Effective Mitigation (ROI): Utilize impact-driven threat analysis for efficient risk management.

Streamlined Security: Reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) while boosting efficiency and resilience.

Revolutionizing Industrial Cybersecurity

OTORIO Titan embodies years of innovation and offers unparalleled protection. The platform comprises visibility essentials and advanced applications that extend the value of OTORIO's unique capabilities to ensure better operational resilience through increased protection, compliance, and efficiency.

"The launch of OTORIO Titan marks a significant milestone in our mission to protect everything our customers operate," said Daniel Bren, CEO and Co-Founder of OTORIO. "We are committed to ensuring resilience and integrity against evolving cyber threats, and this platform is our most powerful tool yet in achieving this vision."

Transforming Market Impact

As cyber threats become increasingly complex, the launch of OTORIO Titan is both timely and crucial. This innovative platform redefines enterprise security by delivering unparalleled exposure identification, operational risk quantification, and mitigation through its robust security control validation and scalable suite of tools, seamlessly adapting to diverse use cases and stakeholder requirements.

"Titan's ability to seamlessly integrate OT and CPS security controls into existing IT workflows is a game-changer for enterprise security," said Yair Attar, CTO and Co-Founder of OTORIO. "It ensures that companies can manage risk and governance more effectively, with tools built for the realities of modern industrial operations."

Aligning with OTORIO's Updated Mission, Vision, and Values

The Titan platform implements the OTORIO vision, building a cyber-confident industry. It enables our customers to venture confidently into new technology horizons and discover untapped business potential," said Ido Peled, VP of product.

Join the Future of Industrial Cybersecurity

As highlighted by Gartner in 2024, OTORIO is a recognized leading provider of Cyber-physical systems (CPS) risk management and CPS Secure Remote Access Solutions. The Last report Published on 24 April 2024, 'Invest Implications: 'Emerging Tech: Top Factors Driving Cyber-Physical Systems Security Growth'

As part of the launch, OTORIO invites industry leaders and cybersecurity professionals to explore the full capabilities of OTORIO Titan. The company will host a series of webinars, demonstrations, and in-depth briefings to showcase how Titan can be tailored to meet the specific needs of various industries. Register your interest to receive updates .



About OTORIO

OTORIO is a leader in OT security solutions dedicated to safeguarding enterprise IoT and OT environments for enhanced safety, productivity, compliance, and resilience. Its flagship platform, OTORIO Titan, provides an all-encompassing suite of applications that brokers IIoT, OT, and CPS security controls into IT workflows, ensuring proactive protection and efficient risk management. Founded in 2018 by experienced IDF cybersecurity experts and founding partner Andritz, OTORIO is at the forefront of industrial cybersecurity innovation.

For more information or to book a demo, visit otorio.com .

Sara Flack OTORIO Ltd +972 (0)542378568 sara.flack@otorio.com

Legal Disclaimer:

